IXL and Fayette County Public Schools Partner to Boost Academic Achievement and Personalize Learning for All Students

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by more than 14 million students, has announced a new partnership with Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) in Kentucky. As part of the collaboration, the state's second-largest K-12 school system will now use IXL's award-winning platform district-wide to boost academic achievement in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. IXL is used by nearly 40 percent of all K-12 students in Kentucky, accounting for more than 283,000 learners.

Fayette County Public Schools strives to provide a world-class education

and positive learning environment to more than 40,000 students from the Lexington area. FCPS began using IXL to support its special education and English language learner communities, and recently expanded its implementation district-wide after successfully piloting the platform.

The district highly values IXL Analytics because it provides educators with data that allows them to track student achievement across schools and identify any gaps in knowledge. This information can then be used to quickly intervene and provide students with the support they need to succeed.

FCPS also appreciates IXL's comprehensive curriculum and instructional resources because they give educators the flexibility to create personalized learning pathways for students. These pathways allow students to learn at their own pace and in their own way, which helps them grow independently. Additionally, IXL provides FCPS with custom math skill plans that are aligned to the district's scope and sequence, as well as test preparation for Kentucky's Summative Assessment. These plans reinforce standards-aligned instruction, which helps students master the concepts they need to know to succeed.

"IXL is an immersive learning tool that helps students master content at school, on-the-go and at home. Insights provided by IXL help teachers track growth and target recommendations for next steps, and research shows that students who use IXL perform better on state assessments," said Brooke Stinson, Director of Assessment, Fayette County Public Schools. "We are excited for this partnership and to provide this resource for all of our students."

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Fayette County Public Schools. By using IXL's platform district-wide, educators will be able to more effectively track student progress, close achievement gaps and empower all students to reach their full potential," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We are proud to be an important resource to our partners, and we look forward to working with FCPS' team so that all of its learners have even more opportunities to succeed."

Recover learning and boost achievement with IXL's award-winning platform

IXL gives school districts everything that they need to make a bigger positive impact on learning. The all-inclusive platform provides thousands of curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. In addition to helping schools and students succeed academically, IXL can even uncover hidden obstacles to learning, develop students' intrinsic motivation to learn and more.

IXL's state-of-the-art assessment suite

IXL's assessment suite works in concert with its curriculum to give educators and students real-time insight into performance, pinpoint gaps in knowledge and provide specific next steps that help recover learning. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , accurately measures students' grade-level proficiency and growth in key math and ELA strands, helping educators understand exactly what learners know and what they can do to improve. Additionally, IXL's universal screener flags at-risk students in as little as 20 minutes to help educators plan district-wide math interventions.

Comprehensive curriculum for deeper learning

Teachers use IXL's comprehensive curriculum to provide students with tailored support and ensure that they master essential concepts. More than 10,000 rigorous, mastery-based skills deeply engage students, build a strong foundation of knowledge and prepare learners for higher-level thinking. Based on students' previous work in the curriculum, IXL generates personalized recommendations in real time that guide learners to the skills that will help them grow the fastest. Additionally, IXL's skill plans simplify lesson planning by providing teachers with skills that match their state standards and textbooks. IXL also provides test preparation skill plans and personalized study plans for the SAT and ACT.

Instructional resources and classroom engagement tools

IXL's built-in instructional resources include nearly 2,400 math and English language arts video tutorials , corrective feedback, educational games for young learners and step-by-step lessons that support students when they're working independently. Classroom engagement tools, like Group Jams and Leaderboards , make classroom learning engaging and create collaborative learning opportunities.

Actionable analytics for districts, schools, classrooms and individual learners

IXL Analytics is an essential daily tool that allows teachers to easily identify trouble spots, monitor performance on skills, deliver data-driven instruction and use limited class time more effectively. Administrators can use IXL District Analytics and IXL School Analytics to track student progress and teacher engagement, enabling them to improve IXL's impact on their school or district.

About Fayette County Public Schools

Fayette County Public Schools serves over 40,000 students from the Lexington metro area, with the goal of providing a world-class education for every child. The mission of Fayette County Public Schools is to create a collaborative community that ensures all students achieve at high levels and graduate prepared to excel in a global society.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 14 million students and in 95 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 130 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , TPT , SpanishDictionary.com , inglés.com , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com and Emmersion . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

