HARIBO® Opens First Factory in U.S., Introduces New Gummi Innovation for Summer, Wild Berry Goldbears®

The state-of-the-art facility produces HARIBO Goldbears and continues HARIBO's mission of inspiring childlike happiness for millions of fans

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO® has officially begun gummi production at its first-ever North American manufacturing facility, located in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. The brand-new, state-of-the-art factory was created to meet the growing demand by American consumers of the beloved gummi brand, which produces over 25 varieties of gummi treats for the U.S. and more than 1,200 types globally.

Currently, the 500,000-square-foot factory is focused on producing HARIBO's iconic Goldbears®, with plans to expand production in the future. The facility currently employs nearly 200 Associates and produces hundreds of tons of Goldbears.

The Pleasant Prairie facility marks HARIBO's 16th factory and supports the global company's production of over 160 million Goldbears every day. The facility is a multi-phase project and this first phase includes the production facility, an administrative building and a warehouse. Future phases are in development and will include new technology, capacity and hundreds of new Associates to bring HARIBO's mission of childlike happiness to life. HARIBO's top priority is the safety of its Associates, consumers and partners, so in order to abide by food safety regulations and protect all stakeholders, the brand does not offer factory tours at this time.

"I started my career with HARIBO more than 20 years ago, and I'm so proud to be part of the team that made the dream of a U.S. factory come true," said Hakan Zor, chief production officer, HARIBO of America. "Our Associates worked tirelessly to ensure every step was taken with care, with the best quality equipment, technology and ingredients on the market. The HARIBO brand has limitless potential and producing in the U.S. is an exciting next chapter of our story."

HARIBO chose Pleasant Prairie, Wis., located in Kenosha County, as its U.S. manufacturing location because of its shared values of quality, trust and independence, coupled with the work ethic of the region and warm welcome from the community. The factory has already brought hundreds of career opportunities to the community, with hundreds more slated as the facility continues to expand over the next several years to diversify production. Aligned with the brand's commitments to community giving, HARIBO works closely with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, as well as with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College and Gateway Technical College, to provide scholarship and internship opportunities.

"At HARIBO we think in generations. We are in the U.S. for the long-term and are honored to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community," said Wes Saber, chief financial officer, HARIBO of America. "One of our core values is trust, and it was important for us to give back to the people of Pleasant Prairie who have welcomed us so warmly. We believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable education so our partnerships reflect that. We're committed to creating learning and career opportunities that will drive economic development and wellness for Southeast Wisconsin."

NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH

At the same time, the brand continues to bring excitement with innovation. As the classic Goldbears roll off the line in Pleasant Prairie, HARIBO's newest treat, produced in Germany, will join them in stores nationwide just in time for summer: Wild Berry Goldbears.

Wild Berry Goldbears are inspired by consumers' love of fruity flavors. They're the same Goldbears shapes that fans know and love, but with bursts of berry flavors: Blueberry, Wild Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry and Wildberry.

"HARIBO fans tell us they love our texture and flavor combinations, and Wild Berry Goldbears are a nod to that for a perfect summer treat," said Rick LaBerge, chief commercial officer, HARIBO of America. "HARIBO has been the world's #1 gummi brand for over a century because we stay true to our heritage while also driving to innovate, and that's all inspired by our consumers. Right now as we're starting production in the U.S. we're focused on classic Goldbears, and we're excited to produce more of our gummi varieties including innovative new treats like Wild Berry Goldbears in the future."

HARIBO is proud to celebrate this new facility and to continue producing the world's most iconic, high quality gummi treats that inspire childlike happiness (and countless smiles) every day.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

