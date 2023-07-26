Renovo Resources Announces New CFO

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovo Resources ("Renovo"), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater") and leading provider of turnkey produced water treatment solutions across North America, today announced Nosh Irani has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Irani is a finance executive, originator and leader with over 15 years of experience in infrastructure and PE investing.

Irani is a finance executive, originator and leader with over 15 years of experience in infrastructure and private equity investing. Irani has led deal sourcing, transaction evaluation and execution, financings, and portfolio management, for investments in water, energy, transportation, and mixed-use infrastructure sectors. Irani has advised energy and infrastructure companies on mergers and acquisitions, financings, and risk management. As CFO at Renovo, Irani will be responsible for overseeing the finance and accounting functions and driving project development and execution.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CFO at Renovo. They have built an incredible team and I am excited to work with talented people across a rapidly growing platform," said Irani. "We will continue to benefit our key stakeholders by facilitating sustainable management of produced water and creating new sources of clean, reliable freshwater. I look forward to working with Renovo Management and am thrilled to serve in the role of CFO."

"We are delighted to have Nosh join the Renovo Management Team. Nosh brings strong project finance experience and a robust knowledge of produced water – energy – midstream sectors that will fast-track Renovo's growth," said Lnsp (Naggs) Nagghappan, CEO of Renovo. "With Tailwater's support, Renovo will continue to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions for our customers and Nosh's expertise will accelerate the development of greenfield-produced water treatment projects for beneficial reuse to serve the growing water management needs of our customers."

About Renovo Resources

Renovo Resources is an asset development company founded in 2022 that provides turnkey solutions for the beneficial reuse of produced water from Upstream Oil & Gas exploration and production operations. With financial backing from Tailwater Capital and strong partners for technology and services, they provide reliable alternate solutions for the treatment and disposal of produced water. For more information, please visit https://renovoresources.com/

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.4 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

Contacts

