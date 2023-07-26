Pega Delivers Record Cash Flow in the First Half of 2023

- Operating cash flow exceeds $110 million (Free Cash Flow exceeds $120 million)
- Annual contract value (ACV) grows 13% year over year
- Pega Cloud gross margin expands to 73%
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc., the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
"In this uncertain and changing environment, focusing on client success is more important than ever," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO. "Our low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation uniquely empowers clients to embrace emerging trends like generative AI and, at the same time, reduce costs and improve customer engagement."
"Achieving record cash flow in the first half of 2023 reflects solid execution by our team to better balance growth and free cash flow," said Ken Stillwell, COO & CFO. "This significant shift in cash flow generation is a benefit of our successful move to a subscription model. In the second half of 2023, we will be looking to further increase operating effectiveness with additional improvements in our go-to-market alignment."
Financial and performance metrics (1)
Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV
(in millions, except percentages)
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
1 Year Change
ACV
$ 1,026
$ 1,040
$ 1,126
$ 1,174
$ 1,164
13 %
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
$ —
$ 24
$ (1)
$ (5)
$ (5)
Constant Currency ACV
$ 1,026
$ 1,064
$ 1,125
$ 1,169
$ 1,159
13 %
Note: Constant currency ACV and Backlog are calculated by applying the Q2 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Total revenue
$ 298,268
$ 274,337
9 %
$ 623,740
$ 650,644
(4) %
Net (loss) - GAAP
$ (46,804)
$ (286,296)
84 %
$ (67,578)
$ (286,675)
76 %
Net income (loss) - non-GAAP
$ 1,203
$ (31,406)
*
$ 20,423
$ 18,768
9 %
Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP
$ (0.56)
$ (3.50)
84 %
$ (0.82)
$ (3.51)
77 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP
$ 0.01
$ (0.38)
*
$ 0.24
$ 0.22
9 %
* not meaningful
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2023
2022
2023
2022
Pega Cloud
$ 115,063
39 %
$ 93,506
34 %
$ 21,557
23 %
$ 222,942
36 %
$ 183,823
28 %
$ 39,119
21 %
Maintenance
82,042
27 %
78,326
29 %
3,716
5 %
161,672
26 %
158,042
24 %
3,630
2 %
Subscription services
197,105
66 %
171,832
63 %
25,273
15 %
384,614
62 %
341,865
52 %
42,749
13 %
Subscription license
41,197
14 %
41,600
15 %
(403)
(1) %
125,724
20 %
179,133
28 %
(53,409)
(30) %
Subscription
238,302
80 %
213,432
78 %
24,870
12 %
510,338
82 %
520,998
80 %
(10,660)
(2) %
Perpetual license
1,579
1 %
2,266
1 %
(687)
(30) %
1,982
— %
9,706
1 %
(7,724)
(80) %
Consulting
58,387
19 %
58,639
21 %
(252)
— %
111,420
18 %
119,940
19 %
(8,520)
(7) %
$ 298,268
100 %
$ 274,337
100 %
$ 23,931
9 %
$ 623,740
100 %
$ 650,644
100 %
$ (26,904)
(4) %
1 Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
Quarterly conference call
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted the following day at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic), 1-201-689-8470 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1622243&tp_key=962bdef8e2) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures
Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these measures help investors understand our core operating results without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside normal operations. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.
Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:
- our future financial performance and business plans;
- the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
- the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
- the timing of revenue recognition;
- management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
- variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
- reliance on key personnel;
- global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine;
- reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
- compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
- the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
- foreign currency exchange rates;
- the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
- security breaches and security flaws;
- our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
- our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;
- our client retention rate; and
- management of our growth.
These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Any forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of July 26, 2023.
About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.
Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-498-8968
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Subscription services
$ 197,105
$ 171,832
$ 384,614
$ 341,865
Subscription license
41,197
41,600
125,724
179,133
Consulting
58,387
58,639
111,420
119,940
Perpetual license
1,579
2,266
1,982
9,706
Total revenue
298,268
274,337
623,740
650,644
Cost of revenue
Subscription services
36,783
36,533
73,647
68,563
Subscription license
623
673
1,342
1,295
Consulting
58,710
57,873
119,058
113,384
Perpetual license
24
36
27
70
Total cost of revenue
96,140
95,115
194,074
183,312
Gross profit
202,128
179,222
429,666
467,332
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
143,858
157,198
293,655
319,434
Research and development
73,931
74,341
149,307
145,831
General and administrative
23,462
32,723
46,572
68,487
Restructuring
2,167
—
3,628
—
Total operating expenses
243,418
264,262
493,162
533,752
(Loss) from operations
(41,290)
(85,040)
(63,496)
(66,420)
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain
(3,290)
1,713
(5,965)
4,589
Interest income
1,814
309
3,299
516
Interest expense
(1,778)
(1,944)
(3,696)
(3,890)
(Loss) income on capped call transactions
(1,361)
(18,945)
1,845
(49,505)
Other income, net
5,702
3,785
12,285
6,526
(Loss) before provision for income taxes
(40,203)
(100,122)
(55,728)
(108,184)
Provision for income taxes
6,601
186,174
11,850
178,491
Net (loss)
$ (46,804)
$ (286,296)
$ (67,578)
$ (286,675)
(Loss) per share
Basic
$ (0.56)
$ (3.50)
$ (0.82)
$ (3.51)
Diluted
$ (0.56)
$ (3.50)
$ (0.82)
$ (3.51)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
83,039
81,847
82,823
81,764
Diluted
83,039
81,847
82,823
81,764
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 186,874
$ 145,054
Marketable securities
125,939
152,167
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
312,813
297,221
Accounts receivable
163,915
255,150
Unbilled receivables
182,257
213,719
Other current assets
78,526
80,388
Total current assets
737,511
846,478
Unbilled receivables
70,486
95,806
Goodwill
81,593
81,399
Other long-term assets
302,848
333,989
Total assets
$ 1,192,438
$ 1,357,672
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 8,438
$ 18,195
Accrued expenses
53,110
50,355
Accrued compensation and related expenses
70,965
127,728
Deferred revenue
311,330
325,212
Other current liabilities
17,269
17,450
Total current liabilities
461,112
538,940
Convertible senior notes, net
498,140
593,609
Operating lease liabilities
72,886
79,152
Other long-term liabilities
14,904
15,128
Total liabilities
1,047,042
1,226,829
Total stockholders' equity
145,396
130,843
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,192,438
$ 1,357,672
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Net (loss)
$ (67,578)
$ (286,675)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Non-cash items
119,371
314,231
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
61,959
(32,625)
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
113,752
(5,069)
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
15,979
(1,523)
Cash (used in) financing activities
(86,988)
(41,191)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,010
(2,907)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
43,753
(50,690)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
145,054
159,965
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$ 188,807
$ 109,275
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net (loss) - GAAP
$ (46,804)
$ (286,296)
84 %
$ (67,578)
$ (286,675)
76 %
Stock-based compensation (1)
36,227
31,300
78,784
59,527
Capped call transactions
1,361
18,945
(1,845)
49,505
Legal fees
2,842
10,582
4,318
27,950
Repurchases of convertible senior notes
(5,074)
—
(7,855)
—
Restructuring
2,167
—
3,628
—
Interest on convertible senior notes
647
720
1,375
1,439
Amortization of intangible assets
963
1,025
2,012
1,997
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
3,290
(1,713)
5,965
(4,589)
Other
(678)
(1,001)
(4,471)
(3,583)
Income tax effects (2)
6,262
195,032
6,090
173,197
Net income (loss) - non-GAAP
$ 1,203
$ (31,406)
*
$ 20,423
$ 18,768
9 %
Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP
$ (0.56)
$ (3.50)
84 %
$ (0.82)
$ (3.51)
77 %
non-GAAP adjustments
0.57
3.12
1.06
3.73
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP
$ 0.01
$ (0.38)
*
$ 0.24
$ 0.22
9 %
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP
83,039
81,847
1 %
82,823
81,764
1 %
Stock-based compensation
1,289
—
1,026
2,063
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP
84,328
81,847
3 %
83,849
83,827
— %
* not meaningful
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:
- Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.
- Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Repurchases of convertible senior notes: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
(1) Stock-based compensation:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
$ 7,174
$ 6,579
$ 16,087
$ 12,957
Selling and marketing
15,349
12,633
33,009
23,591
Research and development
7,851
7,355
16,911
14,701
General and administrative
5,853
4,733
12,777
8,278
$ 36,227
$ 31,300
$ 78,784
$ 59,527
Income tax benefit
$ (581)
$ (543)
$ (1,253)
$ (905)
(2) Effective income tax rates:
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
GAAP
(21) %
(165) %
non-GAAP
22 %
22 %
Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands, except percentages)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Change
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 113,752
$ (5,069)
*
Investment in property and equipment
(13,933)
(11,863)
Legal fees
2,950
26,437
Restructuring
17,521
—
Interest on convertible senior notes
2,250
2,250
Other
—
167
Free cash flow
$ 122,540
$ 11,922
928 %
Total revenue
$ 623,740
$ 650,644
Free cash flow margin
20 %
2 %
* not meaningful
Our non-GAAP free cash flow measures reflect the following adjustments:
- Investment in property and equipment: Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the interest payments provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Other: We have excluded fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental expenses incurred from the integration of acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE
(in thousands, except percentages)
Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors. In 2023, we changed our ACV calculation methodology for maintenance and all contracts less than 12 months to align with other contract types. Previously disclosed ACV amounts have been updated to allow for comparability.
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Change
Pega Cloud
$ 498,860
$ 408,331
$ 90,529
22 %
Maintenance
315,232
307,223
8,009
3 %
Subscription services
814,092
715,554
98,538
14 %
Subscription license
349,713
310,431
39,282
13 %
$ 1,163,805
$ 1,025,985
$ 137,820
13 %
Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV
(in millions, except percentages)
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
1 Year Change
ACV
$ 1,026
$ 1,040
$ 1,126
$ 1,174
$ 1,164
13 %
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
$ —
$ 24
$ (1)
$ (5)
$ (5)
Constant Currency ACV
$ 1,026
$ 1,064
$ 1,125
$ 1,169
$ 1,159
13 %
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:
As of June 30, 2023:
Subscription services
Subscription
Perpetual
Consulting
Total
Maintenance
Pega Cloud
1 year or less
$ 214,579
$ 397,183
$ 35,616
$ 4,979
$ 37,355
$ 689,712
55 %
1-2 years
58,551
238,691
3,026
2,252
6,772
309,292
24 %
2-3 years
25,103
124,616
6,764
—
1,523
158,006
12 %
Greater than 3 years
7,592
101,494
—
—
—
109,086
9 %
$ 305,825
$ 861,984
$ 45,406
$ 7,231
$ 45,650
$ 1,266,096
100 %
% of Total
23 %
68 %
4 %
1 %
4 %
100 %
Change since June 30, 2022
$ (3,861)
$ 163,817
$ (15,921)
$ (6,207)
$ 2,574
$ 140,402
(1) %
23 %
(26) %
(46) %
6 %
12 %
As of June 30, 2022:
Subscription services
Subscription
Perpetual
Consulting
Total
Maintenance
Pega Cloud
1 year or less
$ 204,974
$ 320,102
$ 46,810
$ 6,681
$ 32,159
$ 610,726
54 %
1-2 years
57,862
200,135
10,711
4,505
7,919
281,132
25 %
2-3 years
28,403
96,861
2,126
2,252
2,574
132,216
12 %
Greater than 3 years
18,447
81,069
1,680
—
424
101,620
9 %
$ 309,686
$ 698,167
$ 61,327
$ 13,438
$ 43,076
$ 1,125,694
100 %
% of Total
28 %
62 %
5 %
1 %
4 %
100 %
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG
(in millions, except percentages)
Q2 2023
1 Year Growth Rate
Backlog - GAAP
$ 1,266
12 %
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
(8)
— %
Backlog - Constant Currency
$ 1,258
12 %
Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying the Q2 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.