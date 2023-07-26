Pega Delivers Record Cash Flow in the First Half of 2023

Operating cash flow exceeds $110 million (Free Cash Flow exceeds $120 million )

Annual contract value (ACV) grows 13% year over year

Pega Cloud gross margin expands to 73%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc., the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

"In this uncertain and changing environment, focusing on client success is more important than ever," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO. "Our low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation uniquely empowers clients to embrace emerging trends like generative AI and, at the same time, reduce costs and improve customer engagement."

"Achieving record cash flow in the first half of 2023 reflects solid execution by our team to better balance growth and free cash flow," said Ken Stillwell, COO & CFO. "This significant shift in cash flow generation is a benefit of our successful move to a subscription model. In the second half of 2023, we will be looking to further increase operating effectiveness with additional improvements in our go-to-market alignment."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV (in millions, except percentages) Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

1 Year Change ACV $ 1,026

$ 1,040

$ 1,126

$ 1,174

$ 1,164

13 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates $ —

$ 24

$ (1)

$ (5)

$ (5)



Constant Currency ACV $ 1,026

$ 1,064

$ 1,125

$ 1,169

$ 1,159

13 %

Note: Constant currency ACV and Backlog are calculated by applying the Q2 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenue $ 298,268

$ 274,337

9 %

$ 623,740

$ 650,644

(4) % Net (loss) - GAAP $ (46,804)

$ (286,296)

84 %

$ (67,578)

$ (286,675)

76 % Net income (loss) - non-GAAP $ 1,203

$ (31,406)

*

$ 20,423

$ 18,768

9 % Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.56)

$ (3.50)

84 %

$ (0.82)

$ (3.51)

77 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP $ 0.01

$ (0.38)

*

$ 0.24

$ 0.22

9 %

* not meaningful

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Change 2023

2022



2023

2022

Pega Cloud $ 115,063 39 %

$ 93,506 34 %

$ 21,557 23 %

$ 222,942 36 %

$ 183,823 28 %

$ 39,119 21 % Maintenance 82,042 27 %

78,326 29 %

3,716 5 %

161,672 26 %

158,042 24 %

3,630 2 % Subscription services 197,105 66 %

171,832 63 %

25,273 15 %

384,614 62 %

341,865 52 %

42,749 13 % Subscription license 41,197 14 %

41,600 15 %

(403) (1) %

125,724 20 %

179,133 28 %

(53,409) (30) % Subscription 238,302 80 %

213,432 78 %

24,870 12 %

510,338 82 %

520,998 80 %

(10,660) (2) % Perpetual license 1,579 1 %

2,266 1 %

(687) (30) %

1,982 — %

9,706 1 %

(7,724) (80) % Consulting 58,387 19 %

58,639 21 %

(252) — %

111,420 18 %

119,940 19 %

(8,520) (7) %

$ 298,268 100 %

$ 274,337 100 %

$ 23,931 9 %

$ 623,740 100 %

$ 650,644 100 %

$ (26,904) (4) %

1 Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted the following day at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic), 1-201-689-8470 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1622243&tp_key=962bdef8e2) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these measures help investors understand our core operating results without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside normal operations. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine ;

reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of July 26, 2023.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press contact:

Lisa Pintchman

VP, Corporate Communications

lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com

617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:

Peter Welburn

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com

617-498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue













Subscription services $ 197,105

$ 171,832

$ 384,614

$ 341,865 Subscription license 41,197

41,600

125,724

179,133 Consulting 58,387

58,639

111,420

119,940 Perpetual license 1,579

2,266

1,982

9,706 Total revenue 298,268

274,337

623,740

650,644 Cost of revenue













Subscription services 36,783

36,533

73,647

68,563 Subscription license 623

673

1,342

1,295 Consulting 58,710

57,873

119,058

113,384 Perpetual license 24

36

27

70 Total cost of revenue 96,140

95,115

194,074

183,312 Gross profit 202,128

179,222

429,666

467,332 Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 143,858

157,198

293,655

319,434 Research and development 73,931

74,341

149,307

145,831 General and administrative 23,462

32,723

46,572

68,487 Restructuring 2,167

—

3,628

— Total operating expenses 243,418

264,262

493,162

533,752 (Loss) from operations (41,290)

(85,040)

(63,496)

(66,420) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (3,290)

1,713

(5,965)

4,589 Interest income 1,814

309

3,299

516 Interest expense (1,778)

(1,944)

(3,696)

(3,890) (Loss) income on capped call transactions (1,361)

(18,945)

1,845

(49,505) Other income, net 5,702

3,785

12,285

6,526 (Loss) before provision for income taxes (40,203)

(100,122)

(55,728)

(108,184) Provision for income taxes 6,601

186,174

11,850

178,491 Net (loss) $ (46,804)

$ (286,296)

$ (67,578)

$ (286,675) (Loss) per share













Basic $ (0.56)

$ (3.50)

$ (0.82)

$ (3.51) Diluted $ (0.56)

$ (3.50)

$ (0.82)

$ (3.51) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 83,039

81,847

82,823

81,764 Diluted 83,039

81,847

82,823

81,764

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,874

$ 145,054 Marketable securities 125,939

152,167 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 312,813

297,221 Accounts receivable 163,915

255,150 Unbilled receivables 182,257

213,719 Other current assets 78,526

80,388 Total current assets 737,511

846,478 Unbilled receivables 70,486

95,806 Goodwill 81,593

81,399 Other long-term assets 302,848

333,989 Total assets $ 1,192,438

$ 1,357,672 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,438

$ 18,195 Accrued expenses 53,110

50,355 Accrued compensation and related expenses 70,965

127,728 Deferred revenue 311,330

325,212 Other current liabilities 17,269

17,450 Total current liabilities 461,112

538,940 Convertible senior notes, net 498,140

593,609 Operating lease liabilities 72,886

79,152 Other long-term liabilities 14,904

15,128 Total liabilities 1,047,042

1,226,829 Total stockholders' equity 145,396

130,843 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,192,438

$ 1,357,672

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Net (loss) $ (67,578)

$ (286,675) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Non-cash items 119,371

314,231 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net 61,959

(32,625) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 113,752

(5,069) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 15,979

(1,523) Cash (used in) financing activities (86,988)

(41,191) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,010

(2,907) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 43,753

(50,690) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 145,054

159,965 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 188,807

$ 109,275

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Net (loss) - GAAP $ (46,804)

$ (286,296)

84 %

$ (67,578)

$ (286,675)

76 % Stock-based compensation (1) 36,227

31,300





78,784

59,527



Capped call transactions 1,361

18,945





(1,845)

49,505



Legal fees 2,842

10,582





4,318

27,950



Repurchases of convertible senior notes (5,074)

—





(7,855)

—



Restructuring 2,167

—





3,628

—



Interest on convertible senior notes 647

720





1,375

1,439



Amortization of intangible assets 963

1,025





2,012

1,997



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 3,290

(1,713)





5,965

(4,589)



Other (678)

(1,001)





(4,471)

(3,583)



Income tax effects (2) 6,262

195,032





6,090

173,197



Net income (loss) - non-GAAP $ 1,203

$ (31,406)

*

$ 20,423

$ 18,768

9 %























Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.56)

$ (3.50)

84 %

$ (0.82)

$ (3.51)

77 % non-GAAP adjustments 0.57

3.12





1.06

3.73



Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP $ 0.01

$ (0.38)

*

$ 0.24

$ 0.22

9 %























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 83,039

81,847

1 %

82,823

81,764

1 % Stock-based compensation 1,289

—





1,026

2,063



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP 84,328

81,847

3 %

83,849

83,827

— %

* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.

Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Legal fees : Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Repurchases of convertible senior notes : We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Restructuring : We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding :

(1) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 7,174

$ 6,579

$ 16,087

$ 12,957 Selling and marketing 15,349

12,633

33,009

23,591 Research and development 7,851

7,355

16,911

14,701 General and administrative 5,853

4,733

12,777

8,278

$ 36,227

$ 31,300

$ 78,784

$ 59,527 Income tax benefit $ (581)

$ (543)

$ (1,253)

$ (905)

(2) Effective income tax rates:



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 GAAP (21) %

(165) % non-GAAP 22 %

22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands, except percentages)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

Change Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 113,752

$ (5,069)

* Investment in property and equipment (13,933)

(11,863)



Legal fees 2,950

26,437



Restructuring 17,521

—



Interest on convertible senior notes 2,250

2,250



Other —

167



Free cash flow $ 122,540

$ 11,922

928 %











Total revenue $ 623,740

$ 650,644



Free cash flow margin 20 %

2 %





* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP free cash flow measures reflect the following adjustments:

Investment in property and equipment : Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Legal fees : Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Restructuring : We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. We believe excluding the interest payments provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Other : We have excluded fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental expenses incurred from the integration of acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE (in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors. In 2023, we changed our ACV calculation methodology for maintenance and all contracts less than 12 months to align with other contract types. Previously disclosed ACV amounts have been updated to allow for comparability.





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Change Pega Cloud $ 498,860

$ 408,331

$ 90,529 22 % Maintenance 315,232

307,223

8,009 3 % Subscription services 814,092

715,554

98,538 14 % Subscription license 349,713

310,431

39,282 13 %

$ 1,163,805

$ 1,025,985

$ 137,820 13 %

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV

(in millions, except percentages) Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

1 Year Change ACV $ 1,026

$ 1,040

$ 1,126

$ 1,174

$ 1,164

13 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates $ —

$ 24

$ (1)

$ (5)

$ (5)



Constant Currency ACV $ 1,026

$ 1,064

$ 1,125

$ 1,169

$ 1,159

13 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:



As of June 30, 2023:



Subscription services

Subscription

license

Perpetual

license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 214,579

$ 397,183

$ 35,616

$ 4,979

$ 37,355

$ 689,712 55 % 1-2 years 58,551

238,691

3,026

2,252

6,772

309,292 24 % 2-3 years 25,103

124,616

6,764

—

1,523

158,006 12 % Greater than 3 years 7,592

101,494

—

—

—

109,086 9 %

$ 305,825

$ 861,984

$ 45,406

$ 7,231

$ 45,650

$ 1,266,096 100 % % of Total 23 %

68 %

4 %

1 %

4 %

100 %

Change since June 30, 2022























$ (3,861)

$ 163,817

$ (15,921)

$ (6,207)

$ 2,574

$ 140,402



(1) %

23 %

(26) %

(46) %

6 %

12 %



As of June 30, 2022:



Subscription services

Subscription

license

Perpetual

license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 204,974

$ 320,102

$ 46,810

$ 6,681

$ 32,159

$ 610,726 54 % 1-2 years 57,862

200,135

10,711

4,505

7,919

281,132 25 % 2-3 years 28,403

96,861

2,126

2,252

2,574

132,216 12 % Greater than 3 years 18,447

81,069

1,680

—

424

101,620 9 %

$ 309,686

$ 698,167

$ 61,327

$ 13,438

$ 43,076

$ 1,125,694 100 % % of Total 28 %

62 %

5 %

1 %

4 %

100 %



PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG (in millions, except percentages)



Q2 2023

1 Year Growth Rate Backlog - GAAP $ 1,266

12 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (8)

— % Backlog - Constant Currency $ 1,258

12 % Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying the Q2 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

