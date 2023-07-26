Commusoft Releases Pioneering Sales Product For The Trades

Commusoft encourages trades companies to 'stop quoting and start selling' to help increase revenue with their new sales management solution

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commusoft , the leading software provider for electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and facilities management businesses handling both commercial and residential, have released their new sales solution. Their expert team has spent the last few years developing and perfecting a sales product built for the trades, with clients' feedback in mind. This unique sales solution invites trades businesses to 'stop quoting and start selling'. This new release aligns with Commusoft's desire to move to a multi-platform company and to continue meeting their clients' growing needs.

A Commusoft Sales client, Phil Clarke from PCL Plumbing, said: "Commusoft Sales has been a game changer! We can incorporate photos and videos, which help the customer decide on the options within our proposals and make it a more personalized experience. We're getting our proposals out in record time so that we can focus elsewhere."

Jason Morjaria, Commusoft CEO, adds: "Service companies are great at getting the job done. Tradespeople might want to upsell or win more profitable proposals, but they've lacked the tools and technology". He describes the development process: "Trades companies deal with unique sales challenges. Understanding what they needed from a Sales product was our priority. We felt the industry lacked a dedicated tool. Businesses tried using estimating functionalities from their job management or generalist sales systems. This led us to create a dedicated all-in-one sales product that seamlessly integrates with our job management software.

"Fundamentally, this is what makes our launch unique," adds Jason, "having all the functionalities together. Some providers have a proposal tool, some have pipeline management, some have self-service experience, and some have CRM capabilities, scheduling and dispatch, or payment solutions. But Commusoft Suite has it all."

Core benefits include:

Sales CRM capabilities: efficiently handle every opportunity from initial inquiry to final sale, with a 360 view of all scheduled activities, and confidently move each opportunity through the sales pipeline with automated follow-ups.

Sales Proposal Builder: create captivating sales proposal templates, with good, better, best options, get approval online, and leave a lasting impression on customers

Sales financials: gain clarity on your financials and track costs in real-time to ensure they align with desired profit margins

Seamless integration with Commusoft Jobs: survey on-site, take an upfront deposit online, or convert the won quotes into jobs - everything moves quickly with the Commusoft Suite

Commusoft Sales has been specifically designed to change how trade businesses approach selling. The goal is to help companies make their business more profitable by converting more opportunities into jobs with higher margins every month. This sales solution is an unrivaled product; it combines the ability to monitor and manage entire sales processes, create professional proposals, track costs, and grow revenue at all pipeline stages.

The Commusoft Suite, which includes Commusoft Sales and Commusoft Jobs is fully integrated with each other, giving clients a complete overview in one place. Commusoft's all-in-one system has everything needed to offer a world-class customer experience.

About Commusoft: Commusoft is a multiplatform tech company that builds web-based and mobile solutions for trade companies handling both commercial and residential work. From initial inquiry to job completion, Commusoft clients are in complete control of their growth with innovative business management and refined customer journeys .

For more information, visit: https://www.commusoft.us or contact vanessa.barrett@commusoft.com, +1 872-212-3118

