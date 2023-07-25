SmartBug Media® Earns HubSpot Custom Integration Accreditation

Digital agency demonstrates expertise, technical proficiency, and proven track record to handle the most intricate integration challenges faced by HubSpot customers

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading digital agency that assists both B2B and B2C organizations in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that it earned the HubSpot Custom Integration Accreditation.

The accreditation is a credential that validates SmartBug Media's skills and strategic experience required to scope, develop, and deploy complex, CRM-adjacent custom integrations to solve for unique client needs and requirements in the HubSpot CRM platform.

"Earning this accreditation further demonstrates our team's commitment to supporting our customers in their successful implementation and activation of the HubSpot platform, in harmony with their broader technology stack," said Jen Spencer, CEO of SmartBug Media. "As an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner, this badge of honor validates SmartBug's ability to design highly technical solutions that support business objectives across the entire customer lifecycle."

The accreditation process is rigorous, requiring demonstrated expertise across the entire integration lifecycle - from planning and designing integrations to building, testing, documenting, and supporting them. In addition to product-specific knowledge, the skills and experience required to earn the HubSpot Custom Integration Accreditation include data modeling, customer relationship management, and needs-assessment-powered solutioning.

SmartBug's additional accreditations include HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation, HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation, and HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation. To learn more about SmartBug's integration services, visit www.smartbugmedia.com/integrations .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a fully remote, globally recognized digital marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, marketing automation, revenue operations, email marketing, paid media, public relations and web development. As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

