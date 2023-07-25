AlphaSense Receives 14th US Patent for its Innovative Market Intelligence Platform

Series of groundbreaking patented innovations traces back to the very foundations of AlphaSense and its innovative tech stack

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense , the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced the grant of its 14th US Patent, which protects its innovative approach to enable leading corporations and financial institutions to uncover valuable insights and make smarter decisions with confidence and speed. The latest patent, US 11,704,006 is granted for a market intelligence and search platform that uses an innovative approach to alert users on relevant new search results, delivering important insights or data points as soon as they are published. Users can now be the first to know on actionable new market intelligence, enabling timelier and more informed business decisions.

(PRNewsfoto/AlphaSense) (PRNewswire)

The '006 patent adds to AlphaSense's growing portfolio of foundational patents that protect the company's innovative market intelligence platform. For example, the patents cover AlphaSense's innovations in improving searches with natural language processing and intelligent understanding of synonyms, accurate recognition of sentiment in business language, and generation of smart summaries with easy traceability to the original information source. These innovations are critical for providing timely and relevant data and insights at speed to the thousands of companies and financial institutions that use the AlphaSense platform.

AlphaSense's patent portfolio tackles the major market challenge that its founders Jack Kokko and Raj Neervannan set out to solve: find key insights and data points with the speed, precision, and ease of use required for the world's largest companies to make their most significant decisions with agility and confidence.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a market intelligence and search platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, Germany, and India. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

