Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Announces the Launch of Alma Veil™ for the U.S. Market

Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a global leader in the energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions industry, proudly announces the commercial availability of Alma Veil™. This advanced, dual-wavelength vascular laser workstation establishes a new standard in excellence by optimizing efficiency with remarkable efficacy across a comprehensive range of vascular and dermatological conditions.

"...we've found it to be extraordinarily innovative..."  - Jeffrey Hsu, MD, FAAD of Oak Dermatology

Alma Veil is the core instrument equipped with three gold-standard technologies conveniently integrated into a single handpiece:

  • 532 nm laser: specifically designed to target and address superficial vascular conditions
  • 1064 nm laser: uniquely calibrated to address deeper vascular structures, and exceptionally safe for use on darker skin types
  • MicroPulse™ mode: Offers a no-downtime skin renewal treatment, making it a versatile solution for all skin types

"At first glance, Alma Veil might seem like an ordinary 532/1064 nm vascular laser but having rigorously tested the device with a wide variety of 'real-world' vascular conditions (N=51), we've found it to be extraordinarily innovative," commented Jeffrey Hsu, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Oak Dermatology, based in the greater Chicago, Illinois area. "The most noticeable distinction my staff and I observed is the impressive degree of reliability this device offers. Furthermore, we're achieving our desired outcomes much faster than what we've typically seen with a 532/1064 nm vascular laser."

One distinct feature differentiating Alma Veil is its proprietary laser energy delivery – DermaCore™ Delivery. Breaking away from the conventional flat-top pulse profile, this innovative feature provides a unique pulse range, meticulously calibrated to simultaneously target both large and small vascular structures with each pulse, resulting in treatments that are more efficient and effective. In a pilot split-face study (N=4)1, Alma Veil demonstrated higher efficacy when compared to a leading 532/1064 nm vascular laser while operating at lower energy settings, enhancing patient comfort.

"We are extremely excited to be making our entrance into the vascular laser market, a significant cornerstone of any dermatology practice," expressed Keith Adams, President of Alma. "Staying true to our innovative spirit, we are not just entering the market – we have set our sights on fundamentally transforming it."

1 On file
*Alma Veil is commercially available in U.S.

About Alma 

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma, and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. For more information, visit the company's website: http://www.almainc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alma-a-sisram-medical-company-announces-the-launch-of-alma-veil-for-the-us-market-301884549.html

SOURCE Alma

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.