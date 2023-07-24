LOS ANGELES TOURISM APPOINTS ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING AGENCY OF RECORD FOR GLOBAL PAID MEDIA PLANNING AND BUYING

Chosen for its global reach and AI-driven technology, Allied Global Marketing will redefine the organization's tourism efforts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing , a full-service marketing agency working with the world's largest entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, has been selected by Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LATourism) as its agency of record for paid media planning and buying. Through the new partnership, Allied will leverage its proprietary technology to drive visitation to the Los Angeles area by generating awareness and conversion in key national and international markets.

Allied Global Marketing Logo (PRNewswire)

"Allied Global Marketing is uniquely positioned to join forces with LA Tourism," said Bill Karz, LA Tourism's VP of Brand & Digital Marketing. "We found their industry knowledge, creative approach and unique insights to be the perfect fit for us. We look forward to working together to elevate Los Angeles and create urgency for visitors to discover all that's Now Playing."

As the tourism industry continues to recover, LA Tourism remains focused on key markets and programming to drive high-value visitation to Los Angeles. The organization is committed to putting more emphasis on increasing visitor spending from its global markets. Allied will leverage its global reach and market expertise to help LA Tourism reach new heights.

"We're delighted for the opportunity to partner with LA Tourism and work alongside one of the country's top destination marketing organizations," said Kelly Estrella, Allied's Chief of Marketing Operations. "We're excited to leverage our team's expertise to drive measurable tourism results. Los Angeles is a dynamic and thriving destination on every traveler's bucket list. We're thrilled to bring its message to the world, as part of the continued growth and success of the city."

In addition to global paid media planning and buying, Allied will provide strategy, SEO and influencer marketing support for LA Tourism.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of over 400 specialists across 23 offices in North America, Europe and APAC uses proprietary technology and AI to create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality and consumer brands.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES & LOS ANGELES TOURISM

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism) is the non-profit destination marketing and sales organization for the Los Angeles tourism industry and the ultimate resource for where to stay and play in the LA area.

Los Angeles is a dynamic, ever-evolving destination – where diversity thrives, and everyone is welcome. Discover the true LA by exploring its more than 30 culturally rich neighborhoods, each offering a distinct vibe. LA is home to more than 300 days of warm sunshine, 75 miles of idyllic shoreline, more museums and performing arts venues than any other US city, and an innovative culinary scene led by influential tastemakers. A global creative capital and the epicenter of the sports universe, LA presents limitless possibilities for visitors from around the world. For more information, visit discoverlosangeles.com, follow at facebook.com/DiscoverLosAngeles, or @discoverLA on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

