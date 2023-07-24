Haven Life Announces Partnership with Policygenius to Increase Accessibility of Affordable and Reliable Term Life Insurance Options

Haven Life Term Products an Exciting Addition to Leading Online Insurance Marketplace

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Haven Life , a leading digital life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( MassMutual ), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Policygenius , a leading online insurance marketplace that is now part of Zinnia , an insurance technology and digital services company. Haven Simple, a fully digital simplified issue product, will immediately be available for Policygenius customers to apply for online. This partnership will enable consumers to compare quotes from leading insurance providers and provide them with a quick and affordable solution, targeted at their specific needs.

Haven Life makes buying dependable and affordable term life insurance actually simple. (PRNewswire)

The partnership will assist Haven Life in its mission of making life insurance more accessible for all U.S. households.

"This partnership will allow Haven Life to continue growing its footprint and further transform the digital life insurance industry through technology and our shared customer-first approach," says Wade Seward, Head of Partnership Distribution at Haven Life. "Policygenius has always put consumer experience at the heart of their business, and our capabilities will accelerate that journey."

The partnership will assist Haven Life in continuing its mission of making life insurance more accessible and affordable for all U.S. households, including the 57% of Americans who don't work with a financial advisor. Today's digital tools enable consumers to conduct research quickly and easily with streamlined processes allowing consumers to complete online applications when and where it is most convenient. Combined with a dedicated Policygenius team of licensed insurance agents ready to answer any questions live, there is no better time to be looking for life insurance than right now.

"Policygenius provides American families a single platform to compare and buy the insurance they need and we're thrilled to add Haven Simple to the array of options in our marketplace," says Jennifer Fitzgerald, President of Policygenius. "We're excited to be collaborating with Haven Life to offer an excellent option for consumers who are seeking the peace of mind that only life insurance can offer."

Through accessible, convenient digital online solutions, Haven Life is committed to innovation and efficiency that simplifies the life insurance process and ensures more affordable options for consumers. Backed by C.M. Life, whose parent company MassMutual has over 170 years of financial stability, Haven Simple is an excellent option for customers who are seeking the peace of mind that only life insurance can offer.

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

About Policygenius

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for consumers by providing a one-stop platform where consumers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home & auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $200 billion in coverage. In 2023, Policygenius was acquired by Zinnia, an insurance technology and digital services company. To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com .

About Zinnia

Zinnia, an Eldridge business, combines a rich history of insurance expertise and product capabilities to create simplified and digitized outcomes that deliver better value and foster more seamless, secure, and efficient experiences for carriers, advisors, consumers, and reinsurers. Zinnia's vision for Open Insurance empowers clients through intuitive technology solutions that decrease processing time, drive product innovation, and bring new products to market faster, enabling more people to protect and enrich their financial futures. Zinnia has over $173.7 billion in assets under administration across 60+ carrier clients, 350 distributors and partners, and over 2 million policyholders. In 2023, Zinnia acquired Policygenius, a digital consumer marketplace, to expand its offerings and create an end-to-end insurance experience. To receive Zinnia announcements, email pro-Zinnia@prosek.com.

