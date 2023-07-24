Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Mid-Market Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment

Coupa's comprehensive platform providing end-to-end visibility are among the strengths recognized

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Mid-Market IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessments (Doc #US45741720e, July 2023). For a complimentary excerpt copy of the report, click here .

The IDC MarketScape for Mid-Market Treasury and Risk Management named Coupa as a Leader for its comprehensive platform that provides full source-to-settle capabilities, helping treasurers make smarter decisions by increasing transparency, optimizing liquidity, and improving forecasting.

"We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape is a testament to the value our BSM platform brings to treasurers for improving cash management and liquidity. Recent market volatility has exposed vulnerabilities in the global banking industry, substantiating how important it is for treasurers to have full visibility and control of business spend in a connected system," said Raja Hammoud, executive vice president of products at Coupa. "Our BSM community is our inspiration for innovation, and we're dedicated to building on and bettering Coupa Treasury for their long-term success."

The IDC MarketScape for Mid-Market Treasury and Risk Management Applications found Coupa's full business management solution to be a key strength. The report states, "Coupa delivers a full business spend management solution, extending beyond Treasury and Risk Management by providing full source-to-settle capabilities that unify the payment processes within spend transactions, reduce risk and prevent fraudulent payments from being made (reducing need for supplier recovery processes), extensive Community.AI based intelligence that aggregates spend, data, and configurations across the Coupa community to provide customer-specific prescriptions, and more.1"

s.Oliver, an international fashion company and one of Europe's leading brands, turned to Coupa Treasury as part of its digitization strategy.

"s.Oliver has become one of the fastest-growing fashion and lifestyle brands in Europe and we needed a TMS that could scale and grow with us. Coupa Treasury goes beyond basic cash, liquidity, bank, and risk management because it provides full visibility into spend data instantaneously. We're able to move faster, with more agility, to improve liquidity and accelerate the results achieved of our treasury digital transformation," said Florian Philipp, head of capital services at s.Oliver.

Coupa Treasury helps drive agility through greater transparency and control of financial data allowing users to:

Improve liquidity : Optimize return on cash and reduce borrowing costs by gaining instant insights into your cash position and forecast.

Mitigate risk : Safeguard liquidity with AI fraud controls and hedge financial risks, such as FX and interest volatility.

Accelerate productivity: Drive efficiency and save time by automating cash management and settlement across multiple subsidiaries, currencies, accounts, and users.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

