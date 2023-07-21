Bluerun Ventures China holds Explorer Day in Hong Kong

Venture firm discusses investment opportunities and challenges in cutting-edge fields

HONG KONG, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRun Ventures China (BRV China), a leading early-stage technology-focused venture firm, held Explorer Day in Hong Kong on July 19 to share views on opportunities and challenges from various sectors under the theme of "Artificial Intelligence Skyrocketed: Capturing the Next Trillion-dollar Opportunity".

The event was organized in partnership with InvestHK, the Greater Bay Area Homeland Investments Limited, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company, and with support from HKAI Lab.

The event was the third in a series, following similar events in Silicon Valley and Singapore. It gathered entrepreneurs, business leaders, government associations, and academics to explore the entrepreneurial ecosystem during a time of unprecedented global change. With over 100 guests in attendance, BRV China Managing Partners Jui Tan and Terry Zhu, along with founders from portfolio companies, discussed and shared insights on the revolutionary changes brought about by artificial intelligence and the opportunities this could present for Hong Kong.

In his opening speech, Jui Tan said that Hong Kong, as an international financial center and business hub, holds a unique strategic position. The integration strategy of the Greater Bay Area has further empowered Hong Kong to embark on a new chapter as a global hub of scientific innovation. As the market enters a new trillion-dollar innovation cycle, BRV China hopes to play a part in integrating Hong Kong's existing industrial advantages with the accelerated development of AI.

Terry Zhu said AI is undoubtedly the dominant theme of technology venture capital this year, but conversations about AI cannot be limited to AI alone. Given its powerful capabilities, AI must be organically integrated with vertical industries to generate change. BRV China will adhere to its consistent investment logic, with a close focus on large-scale multimodal models, while also paying attention to the myriad of possibilities across various vertical industries.

The current era is one of increasing uncertainties. That said, it is also an age where a new cycle of scientific innovation is flourishing. Going forward, BRV China remains fully committed to collaborating with global entrepreneurs to fully immerse in this historic wave of technological innovation.

About BRV China

BlueRun Ventures China (BRV China) is a leading early-stage venture firm in China with offices in Beijing and Shanghai. Having its heritage in Silicon Valley since 1998 and entered China in 2005, BRV China has managed over $2 billion through multiple USD and RMB funds, with over $1 billion cash distributions. BRV China focuses on investing in entrepreneurs who create a sustainable impact through technological innovations across enterprise services, transportation and smart machine, digital healthcare, and consumer technology sectors in China. The firm has invested in more than 150 portfolio companies, including Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), QingCloud (688316.SH), WaterDrop (NYSE: WDH), Energy Monster (NASDAQ: EM), Mogujie/Meilishuo (NYSE: MOGU), Qudian (NYSE: QD), Ganji/58.com, PPTV, Guazi, Meishubao, Nanyan, Shanzhen, Gaussian Robotics, Yi Auto, Pinecone, etc. The firm has been recognized as the "No.1 Early-Stage Investment Firm" in China by Zero2IPO and ChinaVenture, and "Consistent Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager" by Preqin. For further information, please visit https://www.brv.com.cn/en/.

