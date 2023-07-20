Sunburn Cannabis Opens Third Jacksonville Retail Location in Mandarin Neighborhood on July 20, its 11th in the Sunshine State

Announces Sponsorship with Local Pro-Surfer Justin Quintal, 2019 World Surf League Champion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunburn Cannabis , a Florida-based and licensed vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced the opening of its newest dispensary in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville, Florida. The retail location is the company's 11th in Florida and the third in the greater Jacksonville area.

"The Sunburn brand is deeply rooted in Florida's rich cannabis history, and it is a great honor to continue expanding our presence at such a pivotal point in the state's cannabis landscape," said Brady Cobb, CEO and Founder of Sunburn Cannabis. "With growing support for Smart & Safe Florida's cannabis ballot initiative, Florida is closer than ever to voting on the legalization of recreational adult use. Jacksonville is home to a community that continues to push Florida's cannabis market forward and I am excited for us to connect with them and join together in embracing the positive impact of cannabis on health, wellness, and the economy."

The opening of Suburn's newest retail location coincides with the announcement of its brand partnership with Jacksonville native and Florida homegrown pro-surfer Justin Quintal . The 2019 World Surf League (WSL) World Champion joins the Florida-based brand in its mission to break boundaries and eliminate the stigma of cannabis use. Quintal leverages his platform to invite surfers, cannabis enthusiasts, and outdoor sports lovers to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their cannabis use.

"As a Florida native, I am thrilled to join with Sunburn as they reimagine the state's cannabis culture," said Justin Quintal. "Surfing, like cannabis, brings together a diverse collection of forward-thinking individuals looking to push boundaries and create a brighter future. By joining Sunburn in their mission, I hope to push the surfing community and beyond to come together to normalize cannabis use and challenge stigmas surrounding the plant."

Sunburn is a vertically integrated premium cannabis brand and retail experience by Floridians for Floridians. Sunburn brings an unyielding commitment to innovation, growing and selling only the highest quality hand-trimmed cannabis flower and pre-rolls, edible gummies, rosin vapes, and concentrates such as Piattella hash, rosin, and more. Sunburn curates every strain to bring out the truest expression of the plant and utilizes advanced extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in products such as their Rosin Vapes and Rosin Nectar. Sunburn's Rosin Nectar is an edible cannabis concentrate infused with live rosin, created through a solventless extraction process that separates trichomes using only ice and water, delivering a potent and consistent experience

In addition to the Mandarin location, Sunburn has stores in Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville Five Points, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Orlando, Pensacola, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach. The Company also operates cultivation gardens, post-harvest processing, and lab facilities in Eustis and Winter Garden, respectively. Sunburn has plans to open new locations later this year in Miami, Deerfield, Indialantic, Panama City Beach, and Tampa.

Sunburn Cannabis Mandarin is located at 11190 San Jose Blvd and regular hours are from Monday-Saturday 10am-9pm and Sunday 10am-7pm. For more information regarding Sunburn's retail footprint, product offerings, and other services, please visit https://www.sunburncannabis.com/ .

About Sunburn Cannabis

Sunburn Cannabis is the brand created by Florida-based Sunburn Holdings, LLC, which was created to build the authentic ultra-premium southern cannabis brand that celebrates America's rebellious, rock n roll, free spirit. The Sunburn Cannabis brand is based on the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was a cannabis smuggler in the 1970s and 1980s. Sunburn incorporates traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and cultivating only the highest quality product. For more information, visit www.sunburncannabis.com.

