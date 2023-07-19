Shape Corp. Pioneers Advanced High Strength, Complex Roll Formed Aluminum Applications for the Automotive Industry

Collaboration with Novelis addresses demand for lighter, greener auto parts

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shape Corp., a global tier-1 supplier and leader in roll forming technology for close to 50 years, is proud to announce advancements in the application of complex roll formed aluminum applications for the automotive industry. In collaboration with Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, Shape can now offer a portfolio of roll formed aluminum components, including rockers, battery tray crossmembers, roof bows and other structural members.

Advancement in Automotive Design: Pictured are two roll formed aluminum components produced by Shape Corp., designed by Novelis with their advanced high-strength 6xxx series aluminum alloys. Notably featuring 1T bending radii, integrated fasteners, and formed in a T6 temper, these components signal a new direction in efficient and sustainable auto manufacturing. (PRNewswire)

Shape engineers have spent years perfecting the method of roll forming ultra-high strength materials along with researching and developing complex geometries that bring value to structural automotive components. Shape's new roll forming technology will utilize Novelis' full automotive product line, including fully tempered high-strength 6xxx series aluminum sheet alloys.

Committed to meeting the needs of the evolving automotive marketplace, Novelis has developed a variety of high-strength aluminum alloys including 6xxx series AdvanzTM 6HS- s615, -s625, -s650 alloys, and the high-strength 7xxx series. These alloys have been developed to facilitate full circularity as they can achieve high recycled content without loss of performance.

Shape Corp's Product Manager Brian Oxley shared his insights on the benefits of utilizing aluminum, including the Novelis 6xxx series aluminum sheet in the roll forming process: "Offering the ability to roll form complex shapes can be a game changer for automotive aluminum components. By incorporating high-strength 6xxx series aluminum provided by Novelis, we are able to optimize the roll forming process, allowing us to create complex shapes, tight bend radii, and ultimately, more efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective automotive components. This collaboration has opened new possibilities for the industry and reinforced Shape's and Novelis' position as leaders in material innovation."

Simplifying the OEM assembly process, roll forming replaces alternative methods that require multiple stampings and time-consuming assembly operations. The roll forming process minimizes the need for secondary operations by forming in higher-strength tempers (maximizing weight savings) with passivation coatings, and with pre-pierced holes and fasteners applied in-line. Furthermore, the ability to reuse tooling for part length variation increases efficiency and reduces overall investment in production.

Roll formed aluminum compliments Shape's capabilities in roll forming high strength steels and producing high strength, tight tolerance aluminum extrusions. This is especially true when the aluminum extrusion application demands thin, constant wall thickness with geometries suited for roll forming. With this strong portfolio, Shape is uniquely positioned to offer the optimal solution to our customers.

By leveraging higher material strength levels, Shape engineers have developed a range of automotive applications that demonstrate the full potential of roll formed high-strength steel and aluminum. The collaboration with Novelis has allowed Shape to apply its deep experience in roll forming steel to developing complex roll formed automotive products made of high-strength aluminum sheet.

"Novelis has identified new applications for our 6xxx series high-strength aluminum alloy sheet, which supports the mass production of lighter, low carbon automotive parts," said Jamie Zinser, vice president, global automotive, Novelis Inc. "We are proud to be partnering with Shape at our Customer Solution Center in Novi, Michigan, where our new roll form line will expedite the development and market introduction of these applications."

This milestone in roll forming technology marks the beginning of a new era for high-strength aluminum applications in the automotive industry. As Shape Corp. continues to push the boundaries of material engineering, the company is set to revolutionize the future of automotive manufacturing.

About Shape Corp.

Shape Corp. is a global leader in roll forming technology, specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality automotive components. With close to 50 years of experience, Shape is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the demands of an ever-evolving industry. Through ongoing research and development, Shape is dedicated to pushing the limits of material and manufacturing technology, ensuring the highest quality, efficiency, and sustainability in all its products.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

