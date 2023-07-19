R.M. Palmer Issues Statement Regarding NTSB Report

WEST READING, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RM Palmer today issued the following update regarding the NTSB update that was issued on July 18:

We are aware of the update that the NTSB posted today regarding a natural gas leak from a retired DuPont natural gas service tee installed by UGI under the street outside of Palmer's factory building.

Because we remain a party to the NTSB's investigation, we are prohibited from commenting further on that update. We continue to be appreciative of all the work that the NTSB has done and is continuing to do.

We remain focused on rebuilding Palmer and doing all we can to help the entire West Reading community recover.

