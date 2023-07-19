Millennium Space Systems' Small Satellite Factory Explained

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Space Systems, A Boeing Company [NYSE: BA], officially commemorated its Small Satellite Factory, July 18, 2023. First unveiled in 2022, SSF is fulfilling the needs of the company's increased contracts for proliferated constellations.

From left to right, Vi Nguyen, manufacturing manager; Millennium Space Systems; Michelle Parker, vice president & GM, Boeing Space Mission Systems; Jason Kim, CEO, Millennium Space Systems; Gabrielle Carlisle, vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics; Kevin Reyes, director, Production Engineering, Millennium Space Systems. (PRNewswire)

"We ramped up our production capacity for our customers' needs," said Jason Kim, CEO of Millennium Space Systems. "I can't talk about most of our national security space missions, but what I can tell you is our programs demand high-throughput production."

The company's ability to reduce risk and move fast is enabled by its flight-proven ALTAIR spacecraft – developed and invested in since 2015. The SSF supports the company's active production lines and vertical integration of mature in-house components, bringing in software re-use, digital engineering, and design for manufacturability and test.

"SSF is demonstrating in real time a culture of innovation and rapid delivery," said Michelle Parker, vice president of Space Mission Systems for Boeing. "Clearly SSF is in demand, and that demand only continues to grow for national security space missions."

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, delivers high-performing prototype and constellation solutions across advanced national security and environmental observation missions. Founded in 2001, the company's small satellite missions support government, civil and commercial space customers' needs across orbits.

