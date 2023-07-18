OATS from AARP works with T-Mobile to Empower Older Adults Across the South with Skills to Leverage Today's Newest Technology

OATS will support 100 community partners who collectively serve over 4,300 older adults across multiple southern rural counties.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide - To expand access to essential tech training for older adults throughout rural southern communities, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP is working with T-Mobile to equip seniors with the tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital age. The initiative will leverage Senior Planet from AARP, the flagship program of OATS, to bolster a network of senior-serving organizations with age-relevant technology training programs.

The multi-year sponsorship will offer capacity building training for senior-serving organizations using a train-the-trainer model, free Senior Planet programming for older adult participants, and ongoing informational support for partners and participants alike. OATS will work with 100 community partners who collectively serve over 4,300 older adults throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

"With today's technology advancement, it's essential that older Americans are connected with the vital tools to thrive in today's digital world," said Tom Kamber, Executive Director of OATS from AARP. "This opportunity to work with T-Mobile will go a long way toward providing older adults with critical technology skills that can help further close the digital divide, build economic security and resilience, and help people live independently as they age."

"At T-Mobile, we're committed to making sure that everyone has affordable access to cutting-edge technology and that they know how to use it, regardless of where they live or how old they are," said Kathleen Ham, SVP government affairs at T-Mobile. "We are thrilled to work with Older Adults Technology Services from AARP to provide seniors with the digital literacy skills training they need to stay connected and thrive in the digital world."

The initiative supports the Senior Planet licensing program, which equips local organizations across the country with the tools to help older adults access technology and use it to enhance their lives. It comes at a time when millions of American seniors lack the digital literacy skills to feel confident utilizing modern technology. According to the National Institute of Health , the digital divide within older adult communities, especially those in rural areas, remains substantial, despite a significant increase in internet usage.

The initiative builds on T-Mobile's previous collaborations with the Digital Harbor Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of Baltimore, ByteBack, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Prince George's County Summer Youth Enrichment Program and other nonprofits across the country.

About OATS from AARP

OATS from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. As one of AARP's charitable affiliates, the mission of OATS from AARP is "to harness the power of technology to change the way we age." To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

Media Contact: Suzanne Myklebust, smyklebust@oats.org

View original content:

SOURCE Older Adults Technology Services from AARP