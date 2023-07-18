Kavalan Crowned 'Best of the Best Single Malt Whisky' in Tokyo

Taiwan's distiller celebrates a tremendous awards season

TAIPEI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has beaten out the competition to claim the title of "Best Asian Distillery" of 2023 at the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC).

Kavalan dominates the whisky competitions of 2023, winning 'Best Asian Distillery' at TWSC, 'Best of Class Other Single Malt' at SFWSC, and 'Distillery of the Year' at IWC. (PRNewswire)

The organizers said the new prize was established as an independent award to better showcase the development and potential of the region, excluding Japan.

Kavalan CEO YT Lee said he was proudest of the fact that Solist PX Sherry Cask claimed the coveted 2023 "Best of the Best Single Malt Whisky".

"I'm told there were 183 single malt submissions in the spirits category of this year's competition and so I'm humbled that the judges in Tokyo thought our PX Sherry came out top," said Mr YT Lee.

Mr. Lee receives the prestigious 'Best of The Best Single Malt Whisky 2023' award certificate from TWSC Executive Committee Chairman Mamoru Tsuchiya（土屋 守）. (PRNewswire)

The Best of the Best is a two-part blind-tasting process that begins with 12 or more judges selecting the top 20 single malt whiskies. The second round of judging by 10 special judges, awards the brand with the highest score the title of "Best of The Best."

Kavalan also won the 2023 Best Cost Performance Asian Whisky for Distillery Select No.2. and three Superior Golds for its Solist PX Sherry, Distillery Reserve Peated Malt and Solist Oloroso Sherry. The Solist range is all bottled at cask strength.

2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC)

In San Francisco, Kavalan's Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength was named the "Best of Class Other Single Malt" for its delightfully complex, multidimensional flavour experience with vanilla, fruit and coconut highlights.

2023 International Whisky Competition (IWC)

And at the IWC, Kavalan was crowned the 2023 International Whisky Competition's (IWC) "Distillery of the Year." First, second and third place in the coveted Best World Whisky - Cask Strength category went to Kavalan Solist Port, Distillery Reserve Madeira Cask and Distillery Reserve Peated Malt.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 770 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

