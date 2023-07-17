TGI Fridays® Announces Expansion Plans at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport with the Grand Opening of a Newly Renovated Restaurant

The revamped location is forecasted to become the highest volume sales location of any U.S. airport restaurant with an anticipated annual revenue of $14MM; further solidifying TGI Fridays' dominant airport dining presence.

DALLAS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays, the world's first casual bar and grill, announced today the grand opening of its newly renovated restaurant inside the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) Airport, which is expected to become the highest volume sales location of any in-airport restaurant nationwide.

TGI Fridays today opens a newly remodeled restaurant at DFW Airport (PRNewswire)

The newly remodeled location is focused on providing a seamless and quintessentially Fridays dining experience. The restaurant, located in Terminal B at Gate 10, will be TGI Fridays' first patio dining airport experience as well as feature one of the largest bars in the airport. The location will also feature a state-of-the-art to-go area called "Fridays on the FlyTM" with a large assortment of food and drinks as well as innovative self-checkout kiosks. The remodel is part of a wider renovation strategy by TGI Fridays. The company has committed $16MM in renovations to be completed within the next two years to their five restaurants currently inside DFW.

TGI Fridays began its strategic partnership with DFW in 1995 and has been the leading restaurant at the airport since. As the second busiest airport in the world, with more than 73.4 million travelers utilizing the airport in 2022, DFW has continuously looked to TGI Fridays as a core partner in attracting and retaining travelers. The brand recently won the DFW Airport Sales Award for highest volume restaurant in 2022 – with Fridays' five airport locations performing in the top 6 sales positions out of more than 200 retail locations across DFW.

"The grand opening of our newly renovated restaurant in Terminal B is a shining example of the strength of the TGI Fridays brand and what we can bring to airports nationwide," said Brandon Coleman III, President of TGI Fridays US. "We are committed to continued evolution and innovation in airports across the globe, ensuring that every guest enjoys that Fridays feeling."

"DFW Airport is excited for the elevated new experience TGI Fridays will be providing to our customers," said Ken Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Customer Experience. "DFW is proud to offer our customers diverse and unique dining options that meet every flavor palate. TGI Fridays compliments this by bringing in a national brand everyone knows, blended with local flavor that truly represents North Texas."

TGI Fridays' tradition of great food and fun is at the core of all the brand's DFW establishments. The brand is extremely proud of the grand opening remodel in Terminal B as it continues its efforts to add new, convenient, and innovative ideas to each store remodel. The brand also operates five restaurants throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and has leading restaurant locations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, and Miami International Airport, where remodels are expected within the next 12 months.

The world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays operates nearly 700 restaurants in 51 countries. The company saw total sales projected at $1.6B in 2022 with same store US sales growing at +8% compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic). The company announced the most significant deal in its history in September of last year, including 75 new restaurants throughout South and Southeast Asia over the next 10 years representing over $500MM in revenue.

The grand opening of the Terminal B TGI Fridays remodel will take place on July 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To learn more about TGI Fridays, find a restaurant, and start an order online, visit Fridays.com

About TGI Fridays ®

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" – a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays® has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 51 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is one of the most connected airports in the world. Centered between owner cities Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major job generator for the North Texas region by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

