Sunwest Bank Named Top Workplace by AZCentral

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank has been named a Top Workplace by AZCentral. A leading regional bank primarily serving the southwestern United States, Sunwest has Arizona branch offices in Scottsdale and Flagstaff.

Sunwest Bank (PRNewswire)

"At Sunwest, it is our people that make the difference," said Sunwest Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer Don Satiroff. "Living our core values daily is a big part of our success and our team exemplifies that every day by serving our clients in Arizona. This award doesn't belong to Sunwest, but to each team member that makes it possible each and every day."

The honor from AZCentral is based exclusively on employee feedback gathered through independent third-party software. It examines multiple facets of a company's culture that are pivotal to organizational success and team morale. Renowned as being a bank built for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, Sunwest Bank is recognized as one of the best banks in Arizona for small and mid-sized businesses.

"This award is a reflection of the great people we have at our Arizona Office," said Sunwest EVP and Chief Human Capital Officer Kara Trebs. "Over the years we have grown the team from a small group of 4 to over 25 today. I am honored to call each of them a teammate and look forward to our continued growth and development of our Arizona team."

The recognition from AZCentral comes on the heels of Sunwest Bank winning the Top Workplaces USA award earlier this year as well as being named a Top Workplace in Financial Services this month.

About Sunwest:

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.5 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized businesses, and real estate developers throughout the United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

