Dreame Technology to Launch Its First Robotic Pool Cleaners this September in North American Market

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreametech Technology, a fast-growing technology company and leading manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, announced the launch of their new product line, Robotic Pool Cleaner. Dreame Technology will launch two robotic pool cleaner products, targeting the mid-to-high end market. Dreame Technology has already initiated formal mass production of the new robotic pool cleaners, and the products are expected to debut and hit the North American market starting from Amazon in this September.

Since its establishment in 2017, Dreame Technology has been actively exploring the field of robotics in a broader sense. In the last two years, Dreame has launched the bionic quadrupedal robot dog and the intelligent food delivery robot. Now with the launch of the robotic pool cleaners, Dreame Technology is further increasing its business size in the trillion-dollar robotics industry, and gradually becoming a global technology company with a three-dimensional layout of multiple categories.

Robotic pool cleaners are automated pool cleaning equipment used to clean sand, dust, impurities and dirt from pool water, walls and bottom. According to the industry report, the global pool stock is 30 million in 2022, while the compound annual growth rate is 6%. With the steady growth of market space, the market size has exceeded RMB 7.3 billion. The coverage rate of pool cleaning robots in families with pools has risen year by year, and has now reached 21%.

As the leading company in the field of intelligent cleaning, Dreame Technology has marched into the overseas market for only three years, and has covered more than 120 countries and regions such as the United States, Germany, France, South Korea. In 2022, the sales performance overseas has increased by nearly 60% year-on-year, of which the e-commerce business has increased by 200%. Hao YU, the founder and CEO of Dreame Technology, said "Dreame Technology is exploring the broader robotics ecology, dedicated to the application of robotics technology to various industries such as family, business, agriculture, healthcare, transportation, etc., and gradually evolving towards the broad robotics ecology, so that robots can serve the family and society more deeply."

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology has successfully broken through the high-speed digital motor technology barriers, relying on the deep R&D background and adhering to the principle of "core technology is the root of everything". Currently, the high-speed digital motor of Dreame Technology has reached a world-leading level.

