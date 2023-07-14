This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in offshore wind power, nuclear power, and more.
- Canoo Announces Expansion of Partnership with Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit to Further Develop New High-Power Battery Pack
The company says it has leveraged its advanced commercial battery and integration expertise to deliver to the Department of Defense partners a technologically advanced battery pack that can be scaled for use on operational military platforms and will set the stage for standardization of energy dense lithium batteries for the U.S. Navy.
- Hornbeck Offshore to Convert One High-Spec OSV to an SOV / Flotel for the Offshore Wind and Petroleum Markets
The SOV will be equipped with an Uptime 30m motion-compensated offshore gangway, a 10-ton 3D-compensated crane, helideck, enclosed warehouse and stepless boat landing. Its existing state-of-the-art diesel-electric powerplant will be enhanced by a 1,500 kW-hour battery hybrid power system, enabling reduced emission during offshore operations and in harbor transit.
- GSE Solutions Awarded up to $15M to Support Nuclear Power Plant Main Control Room Modernization Project
GSE will be responsible for reviewing and updating all the procedures and training programs associated with a main control room modernization project for two of the operator's nuclear power plant reactors. GSE plans on ramping up staff this month for this contract and be fully staffed by the end of this year.
- Schneider Electric and Citizens Energy Corporation Receive Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader
This accolade recognizes their joint development of a one-of-a-kind microgrid for the Daughters of Mary of Immaculate Conception Campus in New Britain, Connecticut. It is a leading example in energy or environmental management and honors the exemplary work of both organizations to transform the 137-acre campus into a groundbreaking renewable energy hub.
- Efficient and Eco-Friendly: NEXT-ChemX Unlocking Lithium Extraction Potential
CHMX's cutting-edge method is designed to enable cost-effective extraction of ions through a continuous flow of liquid from natural brines, geothermal wells, and even abandoned oil & gas wells.
- Clayton Introduces New eBuilt™ Homes
Remarkably energy-efficient, eBuilt™ homes can help homeowners save up to 40-50% on their annual energy costs2 with the potential to save thousands of dollars in energy costs throughout their homeownership journey. eBuilt™ homes are also built to accommodate a renewable solar energy system if the homeowner chooses to add after purchase for even more savings.
- vHive Introduces Groundbreaking Turnkey Solution for the Wind Turbine Inspection
Leveraging its patented autonomous data capture technology, vHive enables precise and rapid capture of wind turbines at scale, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.
- DuPont Launches First Nanofiltration Membrane Elements for High Productivity Lithium-Brine Purification
"As the world seeks to power devices from smartphones to electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries, FilmTec™ LiNE-XD elements can help enable lithium production from resources such as salt lake brine, geothermal brine, and surface and sub-surface clay," said Alan Chan, Global Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces Milestone in Production of 200kW Single-Stack Fuel Cell System
"Our goal is to accelerate the clean energy transition by providing hydrogen fuel cells to power zero-emission mobility," said Parker Meeks, Hyzon's Chief Executive Officer. "In our view, this milestone reflects Hyzon's years of leadership in developing hydrogen fuel cell technology."
- Ericsson's energy-smart 5G site in Texas sets a new standard for sustainable network solutions
Anchoring Ericsson's commitment to environmental responsibility, this 5G site has the potential to be fully operated by solar energy, complemented by integrated Lithium-ion batteries, for up to a 24-hour period.
