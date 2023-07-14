AES Announces Quarterly Dividend

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1659 per share payable on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2023.

Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.aes.com by selecting "Investors" then "Stock Information" and then "Dividend History."

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

