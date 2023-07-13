Monport Laser: Shaping the Next Generation of Laser Engraving Technology and Beyond

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser, a leading manufacturer of laser engraving machines, is excited to announce that it has officially launched its three new options for its products. With these new options, Monport Laser can now offer its customers Lightburn-ready 40W CO2 laser engravers, fireproof CO2 laser engravers, and built-in chiller high-powered CO2 laser engraving machines.

Established in 2020, Monport Laser has grown to one of the fastest-growing manufacturers of engraving and cutting tools. By providing facilitating laser engravers, accessories, software, and tutorials, Monport is trying to make creation easier, making more people enjoy the magic of laser.

Currently, the company has dozens of overseas warehouses in Europe and America, manufactures and distributions over 200 products, and releases over new laser engravers and engraving accessories every year. In 2020, Monport Laser hit a milestone of over 10 thousand units sold, with the company quickly increasing its sales to over 600 thousand units, in 2022 alone.

"We are excited to introduce these remarkable innovations to the laser engraving community," said Darren, founder, and CEO of Monport Laser. "Our focus on product innovation is driven by our desire to provide laser enthusiasts with unparalleled tools that unlock their creative potential. Monport Laser is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of laser engraving technology and transforming the experiences of laser creators worldwide. Despite the challenges we face along the way, our unwavering commitment drives us to continuously deliver the best solutions in the industry."

Meet The First K40 Laser Supported Lightburn & Built-in Chiller CO2 Laser Line

"Our Monport 40w laser can be intimidating to newcomers in the industry, but once you start working with it, you will be amazed at its capabilities. Our expert team ensures that everything is perfectly set up and calibrated from the factory, so minimal setup or experience is required. Our model is also compatible with LightBurn program, which is simple to set up.'' said Tony D, a seasoned R & D professional with years of experience in laser engraving machines. With its cutting-edge products, Monport Laser is propelling the laser engraving technology industry forward, finding applications in sectors such as manufacturing, medical, aerospace, and automotive.

The compatibility of Monport's K40 laser cutter with Lightburn software opens up a world of possibilities for CO2 laser beginners. Lightburn is renowned for its user-friendly interface and powerful design tools, enabling laser engravers to achieve intricate and precise engravings with ease and efficiency. Monport's commitment to customer-centric solutions led to this unique compatibility, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced user experiences.

In addition to the K40 compatibility, Monport's introduction of the CO2 laser engraver with a built-in water chiller has revolutionized the industry. This groundbreaking feature eliminates the need for an external water cooling system traditionally required by CO2 laser engravers. Monport's innovation not only streamlines the setup process but also ensures optimal performance and longevity of the equipment, making laser engraving more accessible and user-friendly than ever before.

"When we see that they always upgrade their products from the perspective of a maker, they deserve the progress they have made today.'' stated Peter, one of the esteemed hosts at Monport Space. Last year, the small business owner successfully formed a partnership with Monport Laser, benefiting from their unwavering determination and exceptional professionalism.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is deeply committed to empowering laser creators, exemplified by their provision of the Monport Space Application and Visit. These initiatives aim to foster the growth of small businesses by enhancing the quality of their products and services. Furthermore, Monport Laser is committed to providing exceptional customer support, including 12-hour after-sales service in the United States, a dedicated Facebook community for professional engravers, and instructional video resources on YouTube. These efforts ensure that their customers have a seamless and enjoyable experience as they embark on their laser engraving journey.

With a strong focus on research and development, Monport Laser continually pushes the boundaries of what is possible with laser technology, striving to make laser magic easier for every individual.

Monport Adress: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

Cooperation Email: official@monportlaser.com

Pre-sales Phone:(+1)332-251-1208

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Monport Laser