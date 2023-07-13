Contrast Security Recognized as a Leader in G2 Summer 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report for IAST

The code security platform was also named a Leader in the SAST and DAST categories by the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, announced today that it was named the #1 Leader in the G2 Summer 2023 Grid® Report for Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), as well as a Leader in the reports for Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). Contrast's IAST, SAST and DAST capabilities are integral components of its Secure Code Platform , empowering organizations to identify and remediate vulnerabilities at every stage of their application development process.

Contrast Assess rated #1 for Quality of Support, #1 for Market Presence and #1 for User Satisfaction

G2 reviews highly ranked Contrast's IAST solution, Contrast Assess , on several features, including ease of admin, ease of doing business, quality of support, ease of setup and ease of use. Of the reviews received, Contrast Assess was rated #1 for Quality of Support, #1 for Market Presence and #1 for User Satisfaction. Contrast also received the most customer reviews from the Enterprise segment ( >1000 emp.), with 65% of enterprise customers using Contrast Assess. Contrast Assess has the highest satisfaction score among IAST products in the category and received a score of 93 out of 100, with 87% of users likely to recommend the product. Contrast's SAST Solution, Contrast Scan , ranked highly for likelihood to recommend at 86%, ease of doing business at 90% and quality of support at 89%. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have received positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in the IAST, SAST and DAST categories.

Contrast's innovative IAST technology within Contrast Assess continuously detects and prioritizes vulnerabilities and guides developers on eliminating risks, all with industry-leading accuracy, efficiency, scalability and coverage. In addition, reducing alert noise, caused by false positives, helps eliminate hours of work required of DevOps teams to find and fix vulnerabilities without an in-depth understanding of a specific vulnerability's priority.

Contrast Assess also goes beyond traditional security testing by integrating security into observability practices. Integrating IAST into observability practices can provide faster vulnerability detection and enhanced security insights. Consequently, IAST is emerging as a crucial instrument for contemporary software engineering teams, guaranteeing the deployment of secure, dependable and high-performance applications.

In addition to its #1 Leader ranking in IAST, Contrast was also recognized as a Leader in both SAST and DAST categories by G2. This triple recognition showcases Contrast as a pioneer and a trusted partner for organizations seeking to mitigate security risks throughout the software development life cycle.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2023 report for IAST, SAST and DAST," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to helping organizations adopt a proactive approach to application security. We strive to deliver innovative solutions that empower developers to secure code with confidence, knowing that their applications are protected from potential threats."

Contrast's recognition as a leader in IAST, SAST and DAST in the G2 Summer 2023 Enterprise Grid® Reports follows its recent recognition in the G2 Spring 2023 report and in the 2023 SD Times 100: 'Best in Show' in Software Development .

Learn more about what actual users have to say on our reviews page or leave your own review of Contrast on our G2 review page .

A full, complimentary copy of the G2 Summer 2023 Grid® Report for IAST can be downloaded here . To see the Contrast Secure Code Platform in action, click here to request a demo today.

About Contrast Security (Contrast)

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/ .

