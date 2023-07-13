Braven Environmental Welcomes Accomplished Director, Development Chad Huovie to Executive Team

ZEBULON, N.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braven Environmental (Braven), a pioneering technology provider in the advanced plastics recycling sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Huovie as their Director of Development. With an extensive background in international business development, Chad brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

As an accomplished leader in the field of sustainability-driven growth businesses and initiatives, Chad has demonstrated a track record of success in delivering revenue growth in highly competitive long market cycle businesses and development and deployment of new product applications. He has been instrumental in the commercialization of new technologies and the sale of innovative business models and equipment offerings in both the oil and gas and renewable chemicals/fuels sectors.

Jim Simon, President and CEO of Braven Environmental, expressed his excitement about Chad joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Chad to Braven Environmental. His proven expertise in business development and technology commercialization will be invaluable as we continue to drive sustainable growth and innovation in our industry. Chad's ability to build strategic relationships and lead teams will further strengthen our position in the market."

In his role as Director of Development at Braven, Chad will be responsible for establishing partnerships with providers of feedstock and overseeing the sale of output products from Braven's patented pyrolysis process. Huovie's extensive experience in developing strategic relationships and driving revenue growth will play a key role in expanding Braven's reach and impact in the circular economy. His ability to identify and forge partnerships with feedstock providers will ensure a steady supply chain, while his expertise in sales and business development will further drive the successful commercialization of Braven's products.

About Braven Environmental

Braven Environmental, LLC, ("Braven" or the "Company"), is a leading technology provider in the advanced recycling sector. Deploying patented pyrolysis-based technology, Braven converts mixed waste plastics into Braven PyChem®, used primarily as a feedstock/input for the production of new plastics.

Braven believes it has one of the leading solutions addressing the global and growing issue of post-consumer and post-industrial waste plastics, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic waste management and plastic production. With its first facility already in operation in North Carolina, Braven is developing a network of facilities across the United States and abroad to offer a true solution to waste plastics while cementing its place in the circular economy of plastic. Headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina and founded in Yonkers, New York, Braven has been in business since 2010.

