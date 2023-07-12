Registrar Corp Announces Partnership With Independent Beauty Association

Industry leaders combine efforts to help cosmetics companies prepare for MoCRA

HAMPTON, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrar Corp, the leading compliance services, training, and software firm, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Independent Beauty Association (IBA), a nonprofit trade organization that represents independent beauty brands and companies.

Registrar Corp makes FDA compliance quick and easy (PRNewswire)

Registrar Corp and IBA will provide educational resources to help cosmetic companies navigate and prepare for MoCRA

This strategic partnership brings together Registrar Corp's expertise in regulatory compliance with IBA's commitment to supporting independent beauty entrepreneurs and contributing to the industry's success.

Together, Registrar Corp and IBA will provide educational resources to help companies navigate the complex world of cosmetics compliance, specifically in preparation for the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA).

Advancing MoCRA Awareness and Compliance

MoCRA was signed into U.S. law in December 2022, expanding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) regulatory authority over the cosmetics industry. The act requires FDA to establish extensive new regulations for companies manufacturing and distributing cosmetics in the U.S.

Compliance with MoCRA could prove challenging for companies that are not as educated in FDA regulations nor have systems in place for Product Listings and Good Manufacturing Practices compliance.

The Registrar Corp-IBA partnership comes at a critical time with some of MoCRA's requirements expected to go into effect by the end of 2023.

Registrar Corp's tech-enabled service offerings include assistance with cosmetic facility FDA registration, FDA Product Listings, U.S. Agent Service for foreign manufacturers, and regulatory guidance from industry specialists. Cosmetri, Registrar Corp's software solution for cosmetic product development and compliance, streamlines activities such as GMP adherence and documentation management.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Independent Beauty Association," said David Lennarz, CEO of Registrar Corp. "We share a common goal of supporting the growth and success of cosmetic companies, and we believe that compliance is a crucial part of achieving that success. By combining our resources and expertise, we can provide IBA members with the tools they need to maintain compliance and operate with integrity."

"Registrar Corp is a valued partner whose experience in FDA registration in OTC drugs, food and beverage, medical devices, and dietary supplements means they are bringing a wealth of expertise to this new realm of cosmetic registrations," said Don Frey, President and CEO of the Independent Beauty Association. "We know that many of our members have limited staff, so having Registrar Corp as an option to help them efficiently register their products will be a tremendous help. Additionally, the discount Registrar Corp is providing to IBA member companies shows their commitment to IBA's mission of helping smaller companies succeed and prosper as entrepreneurs."

Additional Registrar Corp Compliance Services

Registrar Corp provides a variety of compliance services for FDA-regulated industries, including those in the cosmetics, food and beverage, medical device, and drug sectors. Services include:

FDA facility registration (and renewal)

U.S. Agent for FDA communications service (for non-U.S. companies)

FDA Detention assistance

About Registrar Corp

Since 2003, Registrar Corp has been a leading resource for FDA compliance, offering tech-enabled services, fully online compliance training, software product solutions, and proprietary data. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, Registrar Corp has 19 worldwide offices and assists over 30,000 companies each year with FDA compliance.

If you have questions about FDA requirements or Registrar Corp's solutions for cosmetics companies, contact Registrar Corp at info@registrarcorp.com or call +1-757-224-0177 (option 5).

About Independent Beauty Association:

Established in 1974, The Independent Beauty Association (IBA) is a non-profit trade association for the cosmetics and personal care industry. With over 600 member companies, IBA's mission is to foster the success of entrepreneurial companies in our industry. IBA promotes and maintains the highest standards of legal and regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability, and ethical business practices to help its members produce cosmetic products that are safe and effective for all consumers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Registrar Corp