Petauri™ Welcomes Mridul Malhotra

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri Health , a New York–based, purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today that it has named Mridul Malhotra to the dual role of Chief Strategic Officer (CSO) and Global Head: Evidence, Value, and Access (EVA).

In this newly created position, Mridul's immediate priorities will be to develop strategic acquisition and partnership opportunities, while establishing Petauri's global EVA group as a partner to clients across the company's service offerings. Mridul will report to Petauri CEO, Dan Renick. Dan and Mridul worked together previously at Precision Value & Health to address clients' value and access business objectives.

"I am laser focused on bringing in the talented, passionate people and companies I already know from working side by side with them throughout my career—and then creating something truly special at Petauri," said Mridul. "Looking to the future, as we acquire and combine more companies, I will play an operational role, getting deep into the details to find synergies that deliver on the promise of the Petauri platform."

"Mridul comes to Petauri with a wealth of experience and remarkable drive," said Dan. "In our prior work together, I watched him build a world-class pricing and market access consultancy from the ground up. Most recently, as Managing Partner at Clarivate, Mridul led a global team of over 200 consultants specializing in commercial strategy, pricing and market access, and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR). Based upon his proven ability, his exceptional track record of acquiring companies and recruiting talent, and his incredibly strong relationships in the market access space, Mridul is the ideal leader to make an immediate and lasting impact on Petauri's growth."

About Petauri Health

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical commercialization services platform, based in New York City. Formed by Oak Hill Capital, the platform recently acquired The Kinetix Group and seeks to actively acquire and combine additional best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest in this initiative more than $250 million of equity capital from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform will work with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances, to seamlessly support clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a long-standing private equity firm focused on the North America middle market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: media and communications, industrials, services, and consumer. The firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation, in partnership with management, to build franchises of lasting value. Over the past 35+ years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 300 add-on acquisitions, representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com .

