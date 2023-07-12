PEOPLE Recognizes Eggland's Best in 2023 Food Awards

Eggland's Best Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Bowl Wins "Best Breakfast Bowl"

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, PEOPLE's Food Awards spotlights the best foods in the grocery store according to its discerning team of taste testers. After careful consideration, the PEOPLE staffers have named Eggland's Best Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Bowl the "Best Breakfast Bowl" of 2023!

The Eggland's Best Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Bowl was chosen for being an ideal breakfast choice with hearty ingredients. The Sausage & Cheese bowl, made with superior Eggland's Best eggs, roasted potatoes, savory sausage, creamy cheddar cheese and green onions, is a quick and easy way to enjoy a satisfying and filling breakfast that's ready in minutes. The bowls are also available in two other flavor varieties, including a Salsa, Bacon & Cheese Bowl and a Loaded Potato Scramble Bowl, which can be found in the frozen breakfast section alongside waffles and sandwiches.

"We're thrilled that Eggland's Best Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Bowl was named a winner in the 2023 PEOPLE's Food Awards," said Kurt Misialek, Eggland's Best President and CEO. "This win demonstrates how our commitment to quality leads to convenient breakfast solutions that have superior nutrition and taste."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"The PEOPLE Food Awards is a great resource for consumers looking to purchase products that they know they can trust," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "Made with Eggland's Best eggs, that contain more than 10 times the Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs, these Breakfast Bowls are an easy and delicious way for you and your family to get important nutrients to start your day on the right foot!"

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

Learn more about Eggland's Best Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Bowl and other winners on the PEOPLE website and check out newsstands nationwide to see all of the PEOPLE's 2023 Food Awards winners in the July 3rd 2023 PEOPLE print issue.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

