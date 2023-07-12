Milbank Expands Private Equity and M&A Practices with Addition of Derek Winokur and Edward Lemanowicz

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Derek M. Winokur and Edward P. Lemanowicz as partners, further strengthening the firm's private equity and mergers and acquisitions practices. Mr. Winokur joins the firm's Global Corporate Group and Mr. Lemanowicz joins the Global Tax Group both in New York.

"Derek and Ed are market-leading lawyers with deep corporate and tax expertise that will be invaluable in continuing our growth in the US and international private equity space," Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman said. "We are delighted to welcome them to Milbank."

Mr. Winokur focuses his practice on private equity and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Lemanowicz focuses his practice on the federal tax aspects of private equity transactions as well as assisting public and private companies in their strategic transactions.

"Derek and Ed's arrival will further bolster our team's capabilities for our financial sponsor clients," said Norbert Rieger, Chairman of Milbank's Global Corporate Group. "They have stellar reputations and will help Milbank continue to serve clients at the highest level and are a key step in the continued strategic expansion of our Global Corporate Group."

"Milbank is known for high-quality practices around the world, and we are thrilled to join the firm," said Mr. Winokur. "We are excited to work closely with the talented lawyers at Milbank to continue serving clients at the highest level," added Mr. Lemanowicz.

Mr. Winokur and Mr. Lemanowicz most recently were partners at Dechert LLP, where Mr. Winokur was co-head of the firm's private equity practice. Mr. Winokur earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Mr. Lemanowicz earned his law degree from Temple University Beasley School of Law and his LLM in taxation from New York University School of Law.

Milbank has significantly expanded its global corporate and private equity capabilities over the past few years, including the most recent addition of Dickson Minto's London private equity team (including partners Jordan Simpson, James McClymont and Andrew Nuthall) as well as London partners Lisa O'Neill and Andrej Wolf; partners Richard Presutti, Andrew Fadale, Antonio Diaz-Albertini and Neil Whoriskey in New York; partners Barbara Mayer-Trautmann, Markus Muhs in Germany; partners Andrew Whan, Neeraj Budhwani, Davide Mencacci and John Bona in Hong Kong; and partner David Cho in Korea. Milbank also recently expanded its Structured Finance capabilities with the addition of partners Michael Urschel, Martin Eid and Kathryn Weiss.

