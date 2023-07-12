Influencers à la carte: Introducing Influur's Marketplace

MIAMI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Influur, founded in 2020 and based in Miami, is a leading influencer marketplace that serves as a bridge between brands and influencers. The platform can be utilized by enterprises' marketing teams, community managers, and business owners to find and hire influencers while managing their campaigns from beginning to end. At the same time, it offers influencers a chance to obtain a steady flow of work while keeping both parties safe from fraud.

Influencer marketing has emerged as a powerful and highly effective tool for businesses to connect with their target audiences while exponentiating their ability to reach various goals. However, the process of recruiting, engaging, and managing influencers is often perceived as slow and challenging. It is also known by people in the industry, that the norm has been for brands to adapt to any rate provided without having any price range certainty.

In order to better this, the marketplace created a business model that helps brands and influencers crack more efficient deals. Said model allows influencers to post their rates and make special-priced bundles of content. Thanks to Influur, brands are able to see all the data from each influencer and their prices before even hiring. The platform is taking away the guessing and negotiation games and providing its clients the ability to make data driven strategies.

Today, the company is announcing its highly anticipated web platform. Its purpose is to serve more clients at a global scale while getting the marketplace closer to its vision: to guarantee its clients the ability to recruit and hire an influencer within 24 hours. With this new product, the company offers a wide and diverse "menu" of influencers for companies to work with, while offering one of the most comprehensive influencers' databases in the United States and Latin America. These features allow its users to make data driven decisions and get real results all from a desktop.

The launch of Influur's web platform represents a significant milestone in the company's mision to highlight influencer marketing as a revolutionary tool. With the introduction of this dynamic online marketplace, brands can now discover and collaborate with influencers from across the globe, enabling them to extend their reach and engage with a diverse audience.

"At Influur, we believe in the power of influencer marketing and its potential to transform businesses. However, while working with our clients, we came to understand the pain points that have hindered its adoption," said Alessandra Angelini, CEO at Influur. "With the launch of our web platform, we are eliminating the barriers associated with influencer marketing, making it accessible and easy to use for brands worldwide. We are excited to bring solutions to the market and keep driving the industry forward."

As Influur continues to innovate and enhance its offerings, the company remains dedicated to supporting brands in harnessing the power of influencer marketing as a revolutionary tool for reaching their target audiences. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Influur is poised to lead the way in transforming the influencer marketing landscape.

About Influur:

Influur is a leading influencer marketing platform that connects brands with influencers worldwide. The company is dedicated to evolving influencer marketing from a dreadful task to a straight-to-the-point successful strategy. The platform offers brands the opportunity to search for influencers that fit their needs and hire them on the spot. Influur is home to a variety of A-list celebrities and is backed by high-profile VC's such as Point 72 Ventures and angel investors such as Sofia Vergara and Tommy Mottola, among others.

