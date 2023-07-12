DIZPOT Welcomes New Sales Manager, Matt Long-Blanchard, to Their Team

PHOENIX, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIZPOT, a leading provider of cannabis packaging and supply solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Long-Blanchard as their new Sales Manager. With an impressive track record of over 20 years in sales across various industries, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

DIZPOT is a leading provider of packaging and supply solutions for the cannabis industry. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional service and support, DIZPOT offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of the rapidly evolving cannabis market. (PRNewswire)

Matt's diverse background includes experience in HR & recruitment, software as a service, and commercial leasing industries. Throughout his career, he has consistently achieved success in recruiting, leading, and developing highly engaged, high-performing sales teams. Matt's strong focus on coaching and mentoring newcomers to the field of sales has proven instrumental in driving growth and fostering a culture of excellence.

Originally from Northern California, Matt has spent the last 25 years raising his two children, Madison and Jeffrey, in Chandler, Arizona. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, off-roading with his brother, and cherishing moments with his three grand pups, Louie, Maze, and Winston. Matt draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's quote, "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

At DIZPOT, Matt envisions being part of an industry-leading sales and logistics organization that provides exceptional service, support, and consultative services to the ever-changing landscape of the cannabis industry. His goal is to create an environment that encourages open discussion, personal and professional growth, and mutual investment in each other's success.

Jeff Scrabeck, CEO of DIZPOT, expressed his excitement about Matt joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to have Matt join our organization. His extensive experience and dedication to creating a high-performance culture make him the perfect fit for our company. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our sales team and the continued growth of DIZPOT."

