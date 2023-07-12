APEX TRADER FUNDING PASSES OVER 60,000 TRADERS ON PLATFORM

MILESTONE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES FOLLOWING LAUNCH OF NEW LIVE STREAMING SHOW

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding platform offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today that it is one of the fastest growing prop funding companies worldwide following 60,000 traders now using their program. This announcement comes after Apex Trader Funding launched their new live streaming show 'Trader Bacon' in collaboration with Benzinga on June 19th.

"Traders are seeing tremendous success with Apex..." Darrell Martin , CEO of Apex Trader Funding

Trader Bacon offers new and existing traders insights into trading strategies, behind the scenes looks at new benefits to the Apex platform.

"Traders are seeing tremendous success with Apex because they recognize this is a platform built by fellow traders," said Darrell Martin, CEO of Apex Trader Funding. "Our collaboration with Benzinga, coupled with our growing average payouts traders are receiving, will continue to draw new traders to join us."

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders including more than 60,000 members in 150 countries. For more information about Apex Trader Funding, contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024

