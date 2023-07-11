SoftWave TRT Selected to Exhibit DermaGold at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftWave TRT has been selected to exhibit the DermaGold portfolio, their patented low intensity electrohydraulic shockwave technology (Li-ESWT) for advanced wound care, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc , the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 3 in Grapevine, Texas.

SoftWave's DermaGold electrohydraulic shockwave for advanced wound care features a patented applicator that distributes energy wide and deep for better healing outcomes (PRNewswire)

DermaGold is a game-changer as treatment is fast, safe, and decreases costly complications from non-healing wounds.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

DermaGold's unique patented design includes an applicator that produces a true shockwave. This initiates a biological response that accelerates angiogenesis and revascularization, which promotes faster wound healing. It is a non-invasive, ten-minute treatment administered once a week over six to eight weeks and can be used alone or in combination with other advanced wound care. It is more convenient for the patient and has the power to positively impact the lives of those living with chronic wounds while increasing physician productivity and decreasing clinic costs.

"We are excited to bring DermoGold to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," said Chris Holt, CEO. "SoftWave's DermaGold offers an innovative approach to advanced wound care. It's a game-changer for hospital wound care clinics as treatment is fast, safe, and decreases costly complications from non-healing wounds."

"Suppliers apply to attend the Exchange hoping their product will be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product's unique qualities," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "The selection process for suppliers who exhibit at the Exchange is rigorous, and this technology has earned its coveted invitation to the event."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, SoftWave TRT is committed to the scientific advancement of tissue healing and regeneration and the development of the most effective innovations to improve the quality of lives globally. German-engineered with superior quality, it is used worldwide in the healthcare fields of wound care, urology, orthopedics, traumatology, and aesthetics. SoftWave technology is trusted by the top major medical research centers in the U.S. and worldwide, with hundreds of published studies of the technology supporting its effectiveness. www.softwavetrt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftWave TRT