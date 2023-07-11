NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL ANNOUNCES PROJECT TEAM FOR NORTH OFFICE BUILDING MODERNIZATION IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE

Company committed to providing employment, growth opportunities to residents and small businesses as the company invests over $500M in a new office tower

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced the project team for its $500M investment in the modernization of its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee.

"We've assembled a team that strikes a wonderful balance of world-renowned talent and local expertise for the modernization of our North Office Building," said Rebecca Villegas, vice president, compliance, at Northwestern Mutual. "Most of this team had the opportunity to work together to transform Milwaukee's skyline through our Tower and Commons project, and we are excited to once again draw on their experience and expertise to double down on our commitment to Northwestern Mutual employees and to Milwaukee."

Pickard Chilton and Kendall/Heaton will serve as the architectural team for the building. The team collaborated on the architectural design of Northwestern Mutual's Tower and Commons.

"Collaborating with Northwestern Mutual again was an opportunity we couldn't resist," affirmed Jon Pickard, principal at Pickard Chilton. "We value the joint efforts with their leadership and project team, embarking on initiatives that drive economic benefits for the city, revitalize the neighborhood, and cultivate prospects for the people of Milwaukee."

"There are so many bright minds around the table for this project," said Pat Ankney, principal at Kendall/Heaton Architects. "By harnessing the collective insight and talent of this team, the design, architecture, construction, and build-out phases of this redevelopment are poised to deliver an exceptional companion to the Tower and Commons, reinforcing the concept of a truly remarkable urban campus for Northwestern Mutual."

Gilbane Building Company, in partnership with CG Schmidt, will serve as the general contractor and construction manager; this is the same team who provided these services for the Tower and Commons.

"This project represents what the Gilbane and CG Schmidt team love most about the work we do," said Alicia Dupies, Vice President of Gilbane Building Company's Milwaukee office. "It is truly invigorating to collaborate with a remarkable organization on a project that goes well beyond bricks and mortar by promising enduring influence on a city we call home. We look forward to continuing this partnership and continuing to build capacity in workforce and business in our metro community."

"It's a privilege to collaborate with Northwestern Mutual once more in re-envisioning their downtown campus and fostering a thriving employee environment," remarked Rick Schmidt, CEO and chairman of Milwaukee-based CG Schmidt. "We cherish the opportunity to leave an indelible mark on our city's skyline and contribute to its continued evolution."

Local architect firm EUA will provide interior design services.

"The landscape of offices and workspaces is constantly transforming," expressed Rich Tennessen, CEO of EUA. "Through this redevelopment, Northwestern Mutual is poised to lead the charge in this dynamic evolution."

Hines will serve as the project's development manager and advise on all facets of the project from design and budget through construction and move-in.

"The Tower and Commons initiative showcased the remarkable potential that unfolds when a company is genuinely committed to local impact," expressed Tom D'Arcy, senior managing director at Hines. "I am confident that this project will create a similarly powerful and positive impact in the community."

Cross Management Services, a local business management company will proactively recruit small business enterprises (SBEs) and residents to be involved in the project. Northwestern Mutual has committed to use SBEs for at least 25 percent of construction and supply costs and at least 18 percent of professional services costs on the construction of the project. The company is also committed to utilizing unemployed and underemployed residents, pursuant to the City's Residents Preference Program (RPP), for no less than 40 percent of total onsite construction "worker hours" expended on construction of the project.

"As we advance through the design phase, we eagerly anticipate the future and are confident in our exceptional team's ability to transform and reinvent our North Office Building, enhancing our top-tier workplace and employee experience and underscoring our ongoing commitment to our hometown," expressed Villegas.

Additional sub-contractors will be determined in the coming months. Project construction could begin as early as fall 2023, with potential occupancy in 2027.

To view current images of the North Office Building modernization, watch a fly-through video here.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

