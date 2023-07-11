THE GLOBAL WARMING MITIGATION PROJECT ANNOUNCES 2023 KEELING CURVE PRIZE WINNERS

10 innovative climate projects and programs will receive $50,000 each

DETROIT, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10, 2023 the Global Warming Mitigation Project (GWMP) revealed the winners of the 2023 Keeling Curve Prize (KCP) at TED Countdown Summit during a reception in partnership with AB InBev .

The KCP awards organizations worldwide across five categories that are effectively reducing, removing, or replacing greenhouse gas emissions. Applicants hail from 114 countries from some of the most underserved communities.

"This year, I was especially excited to see Kenya as the country with the highest application count other than the U.S. I look forward to seeing how the innovations of the 2023 winners continue to heal our planet."- Gerald Esambe , KCP Analyst and Climate Change and Green Growth Officer at African Development Bank Group .

The 2023 prize attracted more than 350 applicants, each undergoing a rigorous screening process conducted by a panel of climate experts . Prize winners receive $50,000 each.

"In every corner of the world, there are startups and nonprofits working tirelessly to bring down GHG emissions. They are the heroes that deserve recognition, support, and funding. At its core, that's why the KCP exists." - Ashwati Ramesh , KCP Judge and Lead of Climate Tech Investment Network (Climate Collective Foundation).

2023 Keeling Curve Prize winners are:

Regen Organics - Manufacturer of regenerative agriculture products using Black Soldier Fly Larvae.

Vesta - Coastal carbon capture using the natural mineral olivine for ocean alkalinity enhancement.

Reeddi - Energy capsule for clean, affordable, reliable electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Build Up Nepal - Eco-friendly brick manufacturing and local economic development.

Stand.earth Research Group - NPO working to halt expansion of oil and gas drilling by securing Amazon Exclusion Policies from major global banks.

Vita - Facilitates rural climate-smart economies in Africa.

Health in Harmony - NPO working alongside indigenous communities to regenerate livelihoods and protect rainforests.

Waste Warriors Society - NPO working with government agencies and communities on municipal waste problems.

C40 - Global network of mayors in leading cities united in action to confront the climate crisis.

Auto-Truck EA Limited - Kenyan-based company manufacturing electric mobility products and solutions.

The Global Warming Mitigation Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that activates and accelerates effective climate solutions projects and programs around the world by providing the capital, talent, and visibility needed to scale.

