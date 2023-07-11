CLEVELAND CLINIC AND LABCONNECT ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

Collaboration on lab services will accelerate clinical trials to better impact patient care

CLEVELAND and JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Clinic Laboratories and LabConnect have announced a strategic alliance to accelerate clinical trials and connect patients to new medicines for improved patient care.

Through this alliance, LabConnect will utilize Cleveland Clinic Laboratories, the reference laboratory within Cleveland Clinic. LabConnect will leverage the health system's extensive array of testing and assay validation services to support laboratory testing for an increasing number of clinical trials.

"This new collaboration will enable our organizations to leverage our complementary strengths to deliver cutting edge testing to an expanded patient base, furthering the mission of Cleveland Clinic to touch more lives," said Brian Rubin, M.D., PhD., chairman of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

The alliance will also significantly accelerate turnaround times for testing results and help researchers achieve clinical trial milestones sooner, resulting in more efficiently developing therapies for patients.

"With our shared mission to create healthier communities, we are excited about this alliance with Cleveland Clinic Laboratories to further accelerate the development of new medicines for patients around the world," said Dawn Sherman, LabConnect Chief Executive Officer.

LabConnect will also establish a new facility to process samples for testing in Cleveland, which is anticipated to result in potential new job opportunities for Northeast Ohio as part of the Cleveland Innovation District.

Partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and foundations/non-governmental organizations (NGOs), LabConnect provides innovative central laboratory support services for clinical trials of all sizes and complexity across the globe. As the requirements for clinical trials and the drug development process have become more complex, LabConnect meets these requirements by offering researchers scientific and technical expertise for all laboratory-related needs, advising on strategies for lab data collection and providing end-to-end analytical and logistical solutions tailored to each trial.

Cleveland Clinic performs more than 23 million tests each year in Ohio, providing access to high-quality, cost-effective, and convenient laboratory services. More than 100 board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, paired with hundreds of expertly trained medical technologists and laboratory technicians, provide essential services and test development to guide clinical decision making for more than 5,000 clients locally and globally.

LabConnect's Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Jeff Mayhew stated, "With our combined team bringing an unparalleled breadth and depth of experience and expertise, our clients have access to the top clinicians and scientists in the world to help them develop their lab scientific strategy and optimize their protocol for accelerating the development of new medicines."

"By broadening access to expertise and quality care in pathology and laboratory medicine, we are able to continue evolving our services." said Ziad Peerwani, MD, Medical Director of Cleveland Clinic Laboratories. "Through this teamwork, we will support and elevate our work with local and global communities while creating the care for tomorrow."

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,665-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2022, there were 12.8 million outpatient encounters, 303,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 270,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About LabConnect

LabConnect improves lives by partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and foundations/non-governmental organizations (NGOs), to accelerate the development of new medicines around the world. LabConnect delivers a unique combination of support services through Central Laboratory Services and Functional Service Provider Solutions that are tailor-made, timely and flexible to meet the evolving study demands of traditional to increasingly complex clinical trials. Visit us at LabConnect.com or watch LabConnect video overview. Follow us on LinkedIn.

