Baseus launched Bowie MA10 -- OSCAR Films Composers' Favorite Earbuds

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds Baseus Bowie MA10, recommended by Oscar-winning film composers Chad Cannon, Joel Goodman, and Pedro Osuna.

Endorsed Quality Sound

"The Baseus Bowie Series in-ear headphones are a fabulous addition to my headphone collection. The first thing I listened to was Beethoven Piano Concerto No.5 on AppleClassical, Anddon't think I've ever heard a grand piano sound quite as rich as it did through these headphones.", said the Oscar Films' Composers: Chad Cannon.

ANC + ENC Noise Cancelling

Noise cancelling depth goes up to -48dB to provide a listening experience as immersive as being in a recording studio with only pure music surrounding, while bass and audio quality are upscaled to greater level by the larger driver and the aerospace-grade titanium-plated double compound diaphragm. During phone calls, ENC mics filter out ambient noise to only deliver human voice but not the noises.

Music for 2 Weeks

Its battery is tested to provide up to 140 hours of playback with a full charge so that a daily charge would no longer be required, though playtime of earbuds is 8 hours in a single charge. In addition, as it supports BRC Baseus Rapid Charge, a 10-minute charge with the charging case gives users 2 hours of music playback, and a full charge takes 3 hours to get another 140 hours.

Seamless Fit & Waterproof

The Baseus Bowie MA10 is designed ergonomic to fit snug and secure into ears without causing irritation for extended time wear, and comes with 3 sizes (S, M, L) of ear tips to find the most comfortable one for each side of ear. Wingtips are included as well to enhance earbuds' secureness during sports, and it is rated IPX6 waterproof to keep sweat and water from penetrating.

Smooth & Flawless Gaming

Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3 and Baseus' self-developed DCLL Dual Channel Low-Latency technology, the 0.038s DCLL ensures that sound and image are fully in sync making sure that "what's heard matches what's seen" while the BT 5.3 guarantees a seamless connection free of stability issues or hassle of pairing.

The Baseus Bowie MA10 has no match in its tier with a competitive pricing at $29.99 since the passkey to access all those features on earbuds is way higher, roughly around $50. For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C89QQ5XK

Early Bird Price: $20.99 when users clip the 30% Off coupon on the page.

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011 bearing in mind "Simple for More", creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. It integrates design, research and development, as well as production and sales.

