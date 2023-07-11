AVOCADO GREEN ANNOUNCES HUGE SAVINGS FOR AVOCADO MONTH

Happy Avocado month — celebrate with huge savings on certified organic mattresses and more, and support the planting of avocado trees.

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Avocado Month, Avocado Green — makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products — is launching a sale with exclusive savings on their certified organic mattresses, reclaimed wood bed frames, adjustable bed frames, organic certified linen sheets and pillows, bath collection, luxurious loungewear, and clean skin + body products.

As part of Avocado's Giving initiative, through which they donate 1% of all revenue to 1% For the Planet, all sales during the Avocado Day sale will support the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation's effort to plant 4,000 fruit trees in the central region of El Salvador.

From July 11 to July 31 only, customers can save up to $400 on Avocado's top-rated GOTS-certified organic Green and Vegan Mattress. Shoppers will also save 20% on all bedding, including Avocado's exceptionally cozy, naturally breathable, GOTS-certified organic sheets, duvet covers, pillowcases, and protectors. Avocado's Supercharged Reishi Body Melt and Alpaca Sweater Collection are 30% off and their Fleece Lounge Collection and GOTS-certified (CU863637) Organic Cotton Collection — sustainable, cozy layering pieces — are 50% off.

Over the five years Avocado has supported the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation for National Avocado Day on July 31, they've planted more than 14,000 fruit trees together, primarily in Latin America, where demand for sustainable livelihoods for farmers and low-income households is greater than ever.

"Working with Avocado has been a joy, allowing our shared visions of a greener and fairer future to come to fruition," said Lizzy Rainey, Development Manager for FTPF. "Food-producing trees, including avocados, are a simple yet very effective way to address environmental, economic, and nutritional injustices all at once."

Every order during the sale also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's "Best for the World™"brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

