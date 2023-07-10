Wyndham Teams Up with Roadchef to Launch First Super 8 Hotel in the UK

Super 8, the stylish economy brand known for its roadside hotels, expanding global footprint with upcoming opening of Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East

LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries and Roadchef, one of the UK's leading motorway service area operators welcoming 52 million visitors each year, today announced the upcoming opening of Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East, the brand's first entry in the UK.

Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East will mark Wyndham’s first Super 8 hotel in the UK. Above, a rendering of the hotel’s renovated reception area, featuring a sleek and elevated interior designed for the needs of Britain’s roadside travellers. (PRNewswire)

For nearly 50 years, Super 8 by Wyndham has been recognised as a trusted companion to roadside travellers. With nearly 2,700 hotels around the world—including the U.S., China, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia and soon in the UK—Super 8 is known for elevating the economy hotel experience, offering sleek accommodations and friendly service at an affordable price.

Expected to open this month following an extensive refurbishment project, the 41-room hotel is conveniently located just off the M56 motorway, serving road travellers around the Cheshire, Greater Manchester and North Wales areas of the UK. The refurbishment is part of a larger multi-million investment by Roadchef as it looks to upgrade its roadside hotels across the UK to better meet the needs of guests now and in the future.

Dimitris Manikis, President Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said: "Today's travellers want a quality experience but at an affordable price, which is exactly what Super 8 by Wyndham offers. It's a brand that's all about embracing the journey, helping guests rest up, refuel and tackle the open road ahead. For that reason, Roadchef—a company known for leveraging innovation placing convenience and comfort at the heart of their business—is the perfect partner to help us bring Super 8 by Wyndham to the UK."

Dan Sutton, Head of Hotels at Roadchef, commented: "Our long-term vision is to transform the way people experience road travel and roadside hotels. Business and leisure travellers alike seek convenience, comfort, and affordability, and we believe hoteliers need to cater to these modern-day guests and their evolving expectations. Launching Super 8 by Wyndham in the UK is a step towards elevating and revolutionising the roadside hotel experience and we are proud to be a part of this transformation and continue to invest in delighting our guests."

Convenience and Comfort for Every Guest

Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East is expected to open this month following a major refurbishment project, which kicked off earlier this year. Influenced by the look and feel of new Super 8 hotels throughout North America and Europe with sleek furnishings and signature artwork, Roadchef conducted research on UK travellers' preferences, which influenced the hotel's design. Among the findings, respondents highlighted a strong desire for enhanced convenience, greater choice and flexibility of experience as well as a growing need for well-considered electric vehicle charging options to suit an overnight stay rather than a short high-powered 'top up' whilst mid-journey.

Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East will offer a variety of room types designed with comfort and noise-reduction in-mind, providing guests with a home-away-from-home experience. The hotel will offer a mix of contemporary rooms to easily suit families, groups, couples or individuals, as well as two-bedroom accommodations with lounge areas and king bedrooms, in addition to standard double, twin and king guest rooms. The hotel will also provide the latest in-room tech, a stylish bar and restaurant, as well as on-site EV charging facilities, allowing guests to charge their vehicles overnight at an inclusive, affordable price. Whether for a short stay, a business trip or weekend away with friends, Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East will be a reliable roadside companion to suit any traveller's needs.

In line with both Roadchef's and Wyndham's commitments to protecting the environment, Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East will participate in the Wyndham Green Certification programme, Wyndham's five-level certification framework and brand standard that helps hotels to improve their energy efficiency, reduce emissions, conserve water, and reduce waste whilst also helping owners' bottom lines.

Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East is part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' portfolio of over 65 hotels across the UK, all of which participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning hotel rewards programme offering approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world.

For more information about Super 8 by Wyndham Chester East visit www.roadchef.com/super8 or for more information regarding the Super 8 brand globally, visit www.super8.com. For additional details on franchising opportunities, visit www.whrdevelopmentemea.com.

