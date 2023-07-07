ARCADE1UP ANNOUNCES A SLAM DUNK FOR BASKETBALL FANS WITH TWO NEW NBA JAM™ HOME ARCADE EXPERIENCES

Newest Machine in the Company's Deluxe Line Debuts at NBA Con

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomshakalaka! The 30th anniversary of the iconic NBA Jam™ is upon us and, to celebrate, Arcade1Up has announced two new home arcade experiences. Developed in partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), the new NBA Jam™ 30th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine lets fans play with or against the game's greatest players including Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Isaiah Thomas, Karl Malone, John Stockton, and David Robinson - in the company's newest format. The NBA Jam™ Partycade offers a fun, portable experience fans can take anywhere they go. Both machines will make their debut today at NBA Con, a first-of-its-kind fan experience to celebrate hoops and culture, and will be available this fall - right in time for the start of the NBA season. The NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine is available for pre-order beginning today for $699.99.

Featuring the iconic NBA Jam™ gameplay that has captured the hearts of basketball fans for decades, this 30th anniversary machine combines classic gaming with modern features. Jam-packed with three fan-favorite games - NBA Jam™, NBA Jam™ Tournament Edition, and NBA Jam™ Hang Time - and with built-in Wi-Fi, fans can compete against up to four players online and show off their skills via global leaderboards.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce the return of this iconic game at the first NBA Con," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up. "Arcade1Up was the first to deliver an at-home NBA Jam™ arcade experience more than three years ago – and it was our first-ever machine to include Wi-Fi. We've come a long way since that original release and are excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a true classic."

The NBA Jam™ 30th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine is a sleek, 5-foot-tall stand-up cabinet with a crisp 17-inch color screen, dual speakers for dynamic sound, and a four-player control panel. Authentic design features include a light-up marquee and 3D molded coin doors, along with upgraded joysticks and eye-catching light-up buttons that make every basket even more electrifying.

The NBA Jam™ Partycade, available at select Costco stores this fall, comes fully assembled out of the box, and can be hung on a door, mounted on a wall, or played on a tabletop with the included leg attachments. Featuring the same size color LCD displays and controls as full size Arcade1Up arcade machines, Partycades are designed to be easily installed (and moved!) in any home, apartment, dorm, and more. Fans can sign up to receive notifications beginning today.

Additional NBA Jam™ arcades from Arcade1Up that are currently available for purchase – and will also be on display at NBA Con – include NBA Jam™: SHAQ Edition and NBA Jam™ 2-Player Countercade.

About The National Basketball Association: The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up: It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes ™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook , Instagram , Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube .

