South Rampart Pharma Further Expands Patent Portfolio for SRP-001 with Composition of Matter Patent in China

South Rampart's global intellectual property portfolio now includes granted patents in the United States, China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Russia, and Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Rampart Pharma, Inc. ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life science company advancing innovative medications for the treatment of pain, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has granted the Company a new patent covering the composition of matter of SRP-001, South Rampart's novel, non-opioid new chemical entity that avoids the liver toxicity associated with acetaminophen. The Company is currently developing SRP-001 for treating acute and chronic pain and is evaluating it in an ongoing Phase 1 trial. This patent, as well as other patents the Company has been granted and is currently pursuing, is a key part of South Rampart's global intellectual property (IP) and patent strategy.

South Rampart Pharma (PRNewswire)

South Rampart Pharma's novel non-opioid global portfolio now includes granted patents in U.S. and Asia-Pacific territories.

The Chinese Patent Office issued Chinese Patent No. CN 111278805B on April 18, 2023, is expected to expire in 2038. The patent further relates to the Company's 'Compositions and methods for ameliorating pain,' which was issued in the United States on October 4, 2022, as Patent Number 11,458,142 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). In addition to the United States and China, South Rampart has secured patents for SRP-001 in other Asia-Pacific territories, including Hong Kong, Japan, India, and Australia, as well as in Canada, Brazil, Russia, and Mexico.

Furthermore, regarding the Company's IP strategy in Europe, South Rampart has recently been notified by the European Patent Office (EPO) that the European patent application for SRP-001 has been allowed. The Company is taking necessary steps toward receiving the patent's formal grant, which it expects to occur in September 2023.

About South Rampart Pharma

South Rampart Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage life science company dedicated to advancing the safe treatment of pain by developing best-in-class novel small molecule solutions that can overcome many risks associated with current pain medicines. The Company's pipeline of novel compounds has effectively reduced pain and fever in pre-clinical studies without current non-opioid analgesics' liver and kidney toxicity. The Company's lead program, SRP-001, is currently in a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics [ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05484414] with data expected in 3Q 2023.

Please visit the Company's website at southrampartpharma.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

Investors:

Josh Blacher, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

jblacher@southrampartpharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE South Rampart Pharma