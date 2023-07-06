Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announces the release of V series Glass-Free Flat Panel Detectors for general radiography systems.

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is proud to announce the release of new V series Glass-Free Flat Panel Detectors (FPD) which are now compatible with our general radiography systems.

With the new Glass-Free FPDs, we can offer a comprehensive V series lineup to support the demands of versatile solutions

With the new Glass-Free FPDs, we can truly offer a comprehensive V series lineup to support the demands of versatile solutions. The 99-micron small pixel pitch allows to detect finely detailed X-ray images. Also, the lightweight design helps reduce the physical burden on radiology technologists while increasing robustness to stand accidental drops.

The V series Glass-Free FPDs come in three sizes, 17"x17", 14"x17" and 10"x12", and are available for our RADspeed Pro style edition V series and MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 V type. North America's healthcare worker shortage issue has been one of the critical challenges for medical facilities, and Shimadzu will continue our efforts to help accommodate the needs from various clinical environment by enhancing our digital radiography system lineup.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, Texas, Kenmore, WA and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA