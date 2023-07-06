HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Select Recorded Music Assets of Iconic, Grammy Award-Winning Superstar Rapper, Nelly

NEWARK, N.J. , July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, announced today it has agreed to partner with and purchase select recorded assets of multi-platinum selling, Grammy-winning music artist, Nelly.

The deal includes some of Nelly's most iconic tracks such as "Ride Wit Me," "Dilemma" featuring Kelly Rowland, and smash hit "Hot in Herre.

"Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma" notably held the number one spots on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven and ten weeks respectively.

Nelly commented on the new venture saying, "As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry. My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now."

Sherrese Clarke Soares said, "This catalog has made an incredible impact on generations of fans. Works such as, 'Hot in Herre' and 'Shake Ya Tailfeather' defined an era of music of a unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and country music that is undeniable. We are thrilled to add these influential pieces to our repertoire and work with the team to continue supporting the artistry within our ecosystem."

Over the course of his remarkable 20+ year career, Nelly has left an indelible mark across music, film, and television, collaborating with some of the biggest names in entertainment like Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, and Usher, to name a few. Renowned for his distinctive blend of hip-hop, R&B, Country and pop styles, his timeless hits like "Country Grammar (Hot Shit)" "Shake Ya Tailfeather," "St. Louie", and "Luven Me" resonate with music lovers of all generations.

Nelly has won three Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards, among others, and maintains an active and far-reaching career across film, television, and music.

Recently, the St. Louis native expanded his music repertoire with "Heartland," his eighth studio and first country-inspired album, earning his debut spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and highlighting Nelly's versatility as an artist.

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~20,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Nelly was represented by Steven Shapiro of Davis Shapiro Lewit & Grabel LLP.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

More on Nelly

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns.

A core tenet of HarbourView is the belief that content has the power to influence the world, and with its investment in MACRO, the multi-platform media company, founded by Charles D. King, HarbourView has taken initial steps toward becoming a valued ecosystem for the creator economy and creative community at large, spanning TV, movies, music, digital content, events and more.

The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

