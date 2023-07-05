Incredible 1920s-style Queen Anne cutaway unveiled as Cunard marks 183rd birthday

VALENCIA, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard unveiled a remarkable new cutaway image of its newest ship, Queen Anne, which pays homage to the luxury cruise line's uniquely rich heritage.

Cunard creates 1920's style Cutaway image to celebrate the company's 183rd Birthday, and the upcoming debut of its new ship, Queen Anne. (PRNewswire)

This magnificent cutaway encapsulates the essence of playful luxury that guests will experience onboard our newest ship

Released yesterday to celebrate its 183rd birthday, the intricate animation has been designed in the style of Cunard's iconic advertising posters from the 1920s, offering a playful glimpse inside the ship's interiors.

Artist Dominik Bulka was commissioned to create the masterpiece, painstakingly hand-sketching each element of the design, before electronically stitching the constituent scenes into a single digital image.

The cutaway illustrates many of Cunard's signature venues and public spaces, including the iconic Grand Lobby and Golden Lion pub, as well as brand new concepts for Queen Anne, such as the exhilarating new show bar inspired by historic, bold electric light installations – Bright Lights Society.

But eagle-eyed observers will also notice a number of weird and wonderful depictions that reflect Cunard folklore. For example, on deck one, you'll find two bellhops feeding a hippo in a swimming pool in a mischievous reference to a well-known transatlantic crossing.

In 1963, on board Pavia, there was a very special guest that required a cold shower every hour during the day. Three-year-old Jimmy was a hippopotamus making his way from Naples to Chester Zoo; in fact, he travelled on deck with an awning over his cage to protect him from the sun.

Elsewhere, famous faces have been woven into the cutaway – from past guests such as David Bowie and Nelson Mandela, to the man who founded the iconic luxury cruise line, Sir Samuel Cunard.

Cunard is world-renowned for sailing guests around the world in comfort, style, and luxury, and with this latest artistic endeavour, the luxury cruise line is taking inspiration from its past to define the next chapter of its future.

The image places an emphasis on the quirky and unexpected, with flying bellhops just one surreal representation of the immersive experiences that can be found onboard a Cunard ship. The illustration also details the major venues onboard, and where guests can find them.

A number of limited-edition cutaway posters will be created ahead of Queen Anne's maiden voyage on May 3, 2024.

"We are incredibly excited about the launch of Queen Anne and this magnificent cutaway image brilliantly encapsulates the essence of playful luxury that guests will experience onboard our newest ship," said Matt Gleaves, VP, Commercial, Cunard North America. "Cunard guests receive an exclusive experience sailing aboard our fantastic fleet of Queens and we are always keen to showcase the unique touches that make our voyages one-of-a-kind. Whether it be posting your mail in the middle of the Atlantic or marvelling at art etched by royalty, you are sure to create unforgettable moments with Cunard."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

