Fibocom Unveils Non-Terrestrial Networks Module MA510-GL (NTN), Enabling Satellite and Cellular Connectivity to IoT Applications

During MWC Shanghai 2023, Fibocom announces the global launch of the Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) module MA510-GL (NTN) and showcases the live NTN demonstration based on Qualcomm's NB-IoT over NTN technology. The module focuses on enabling satellite and cellular communication for IoT devices at global reach, making it possible to connect reliably and seamlessly anywhere, anytime.

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, unveils the Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) module MA510-GL (NTN) at MWC Shanghai 2023. Compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard, the Qualcomm® 9205S modem empowered module MA510-GL (NTN) is capable of exploiting the highly resilient GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) satellite communication and cellular connectivity to IoT scenarios such as maritime transportation, emergency communication, scientific research in rural areas, etc.

It is estimated that there are roughly 15% of the globe covered by cellular connectivity along with the rollout of cellular infrastructure in terrestrial. While the implementation keeps developing, combining reliable and robust satellite communication technology to the use of cellular network is an ideal method of improving the network reliability and coverage on land, on water, and in the air. Driven by the increased market demands from enterprises, airlines, and telecommunication service providers, the integration of cellular and satellite communication is becoming more and more important for IoT industries.

Fibocom MA510-GL (NTN) is a high-performance NTN module, which is tailor-made for the global IoT market. Developed on the Qualcomm® 9205S modem, the module supports GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) satellite communication as well as LTE Cat M/NB2/EGPRS cellular communication that is perfectly applied for massive IoT applications. Adopting LCC+LGA form factors, MA510-GL (NTN) integrates multiple interfaces such as UART/USB/I2C/I2S for industrial customers. Built-in with GNSS and equipped with eDRX capability, the module is suitable for IoT applications with low power consumption and ultra-small size, such as maritime transportation, emergency communication, and scientific research in remote areas while maintaining long battery life.

"Expanding the network coverage in the non-terrestrial and terrestrial by utilizing the cellular and NTN communication technology is a significant milestone in deploying the IoT applications even to the most unreachable areas on earth," said Jason Zhu, General Manager of MTC Product Management BU, Fibocom. "We are optimistic to offer a reliable, high-resilient NTN solution to customers worldwide by launching the NTN module MA510-GL (NTN)."

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules, IoT solutions and cloud service. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

