Alma de Samaná Announces Their Own International Film Festival in 2026 at Essence Fest

Celebrating the Magic of Movie Making in the Dominican Republic

ATLANTA and NEW ORLEANS and SAMANÁ, Dominican Republic, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every summer the elite of black entertainment gather in New Orleans to share, to experience, to learn from one another and to engage with the community at the widely successful conference, Essence Festival of Culture . This year Essence Fest debuted their 1st Film Festival during the conference and invited Atlanta's very own uber professional Dr. Diana Lynch, CEO & Founder of Alma de Samaná to lead a discussion on the film industry in the Dominican Republic as they aim to be the new "Hollywood in the Caribbean", sought after film destination and announce that The Alma de Samaná International Film Festival will debut in 2026.

Largest development project in Samaná is coming in 2023. Alma de Samaná Golf Resort & Residences is a world-class resort destination located on the southern side of the Samaná Peninsula, nestled upon Samaná Bay. Let us be neighbors and enjoy being human and kind to one another while living in a tropical paradise. (PRNewsfoto/Alma de Samaná) (PRNewswire)

"We invite you all to discover Samaná, on the Northern shore of the Dominican Republic ."

The Dominican Republic has been a preferred film and television location for years and has been the gorgeous backdrop for Hollywood hits with their lush green mountains, snowy mountain peaks, vibrant towns and white-sand beaches. A few popular block buster movies that were shot in the Dominican Republic were The Godfather 2, Jurassic Park and Fast & the Furious 4 & 7 and we are sure you remember the tv show Survivor when it was in the Dominican Republic. But the movies that were filmed in the untouched and all natural Samaná area were:

XXX: Return of Xander Cage- in Samaná Bay

Shotgun Wedding- at Samaná Peninsula

Lost City- at Samaná Peninsula

There is no doubt that the Dominican Republic has gorgeous scenery for film makers to utilize but did you also know about the amazing perks that the Government offers you to film Feature Films, Documentaries, TV Series & Mini-series, Music Videos and Short Films in their country? These are just a few perks listed and there are many more:

Tax Incentives: The Dominican Republic offers a 25% transferable tax credit on qualified expenditures for local productions and 20% for international productions. Additionally, a 15% tax credit is available for infrastructure investments in audiovisual production facilities. Simplified Procedures: The government has streamlined permit processes, facilitating faster approvals for filming projects. Institutional Support: Institutions such as the Dominican Film Commission (DGCINE) and the Dominican Republic Tourism Ministry provide guidance and support to filmmakers, assisting with location scouting, permits, and connections with local professionals. Institutions such as theand theprovide guidance and support to filmmakers, assisting with location scouting, permits, and connections with local professionals.

Alma de Samaná and her luxury brand intend to have her own film festival called The Alma de Samaná International Film Festival in 2026 at our chic resort that will break the mold and create a festival that will put the audience in charge and connect you with the unique location. Alma de Samaná is the first Black-owned international luxury resort that will feature top-of-the-line amenities such as signature golf, professional sports training, rehabilitation, and medical campus.

The Alma de Samaná team aims to develop over 2,000 acres of prime commercial and residential property featuring over 1,400 luxurious villas and condominiums located on the northern shores of the Dominican Republic, just above Samaná Bay, the development offers breathtaking views of the bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

The forethought of The Alma de Samaná International Film Festival is to collect film submissions from creators within the Dominican Republic and the rest of the Caribbean, the United States and Canada and showcase new movie releases that were created in the Dominican Republic.

The theme of The Alma de Samaná International Film Festival is "Building Connections & Building Community". Our process will have the public vote for their favorite films prior to the festival and we will celebrate them at the festival. We want our festival guests to connect with film makers and industry professionals. But more importantly, we want festival guests to meet celebrities from the movies being shown, hear from the celebrities about their experience of filming the movie and their personal stories about making it in Hollywood.

The Alma de Samaná International Film Festival will provide unique opportunities for content creators to connect intimately with key stakeholders and a unique platform to connect with world audiences. Alma de Samaná is all about embracing real authentic connections both in its resort and in its film festival.

Are you a Film Producer or Entertainment Enthusiast and want to know more about The Alma de Samaná International Film Festival ? Please visit AlmadeSamana.com for more information. Would you like to meet key representatives from Alma de Samaná? Alma de Samaná will be attending the African American Film Festival in Martha's Vineyard on August 4 to 12, 2023.

*Quote from Diana- "We look forward to hosting the first ever Alma De Samaná International Film Festival . For those that think they know all there is about the Dominican Republic, we invite you all to discover Samaná, on the Northern shore of the Dominican Republic, a preserved place known for its plush terrain, beautiful beaches and incredible whale watching."

Alma de Samaná

You can join us on this collaborative journey in whatever way works for you, from becoming a Friend of Alma de Samaná to contributing to our Foundation, becoming an Ambassador to a Homeowner, and creating a legacy for your family. To learn more about this unique opportunity visit www.AlmadeSamana.com or pr@almadeSamana.com to inquire about ownership, investment or other opportunities.

Dominican Republic

A Democratic nation with a population of over 10 million people, the Dominican Republic has a territory stretching 48,442 square kilometers (18,704 square miles). That's just over twice the size of New Jersey, or nearly the size of Costa Rica. Its coveted shores face the Caribbean Sea in the south, and the Atlantic Ocean in the north. As of 2017, 6,187,542 overnight visitors and more than 1,100,000 cruise passengers make their way to the Dominican Republic every year.

Aside from historic firsts, the Dominican Republic ranks among the most diverse Caribbean country in geography, nature, and people. Its landscape ranges from the highest peak in the region, Pico Duarte, to the lowest body of water, Lago Enriquillo. The country's cultural make up–Taino, European, and African–includes a diverse population welcomed in the DR since the 19th century, from Jewish and Japanese communities to UNESCO-proclaimed Afro-Caribbean groups.

