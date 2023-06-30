This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the first HBCU to introduce collegiate ice hockey.
- Major League Baseball and GameChanger Announce New Multi-Year Agreement Aimed at Growing Youth Baseball and Softball
With a baseball and softball audience of 13 million young athletes and more than 750,000 teams on GameChanger, the collaboration provides MLB with an established and unique platform to help fuel the growth of baseball and softball at the grassroots level.
- Tennessee State University to Mark Historic Milestone as First HBCU to Introduce Collegiate Ice Hockey
"Bringing ice hockey to Tennessee State University is a part of our continued commitment to provide our students with new opportunities and to broaden new interests in areas where they have traditionally had limited or no access."
- American Basketball Association (ABA) Joins Forces with Strimm TV to Establish a Next-Generation TV Network
Leveraging Strimm platform, ABA has developed 100+ online television channels for their basketball teams, enabling them with seamless 24/7 live TV broadcast of basketball games both online and via OTT devices, and brings exhilarating basketball action directly to their fans.
- Movement LIVE by Michelob ULTRA Returns with a First-Of-Its-Kind Multi-City Workout Tour, Joined by Live Nation and Rumble Boxing
During this year's Movement LIVE Tour by Michelob ULTRA, fitness enthusiasts will participate in a live 45-minute shadow boxing and strength workout hosted by Team ULTRA fitness pros and led by Rumble trainers, followed by an electrifying post-workout celebration and dance party with special musical performances.
- Soccer Shots Partners with Former U.S. Women's National Team Players, Angela Hucles Mangano & Heather O'Reilly in the Ultimate Soccer. Mom. Promotion
The Soccer. Mom. promotion highlights these exceptional women and all their titles and trophies, but also their roles as moms and why for them, it was important to introduce their children to the benefits of sports at a young age. The digital partnership will showcase these amazing athletes and their biggest fans, their kids.
- The Iconic Candy Brand, Baby Ruth®, Partners with The New York Yankees for the 2023 Baseball Season
Arriving just in time for the summer home games, the Baby Ruth Milkshake is perfectly crafted with creamy chocolate ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, caramel drizzle, whipped cream and topped with a Baby Ruth bar, and available to fans at Yankee Stadium shake stands in Sections 112, 125 and 324 through the remainder of the 2023 baseball season.
- Top Legends Collaborates With Upper Deck On Wayne Gretzky Value-Note®
"Working with TOP LEGENDS is an opportunity to create a premium, quality limited-edition collectible for the millions of Wayne Gretzky fans worldwide," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "As we continue to explore new ways to celebrate one of the greatest hockey players of all time, this collaboration holds immense promise."
- CRAFTSMAN® Celebrates Annual Racing for a Miracle Program with $1 Million Pledge to Support CMN Hospitals if Christopher Bell Wins in Chicago
Nine children from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago were selected as "Stars of the Race," serving as Bell's honorary junior crew members; Watch NASCAR's inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 to see the "Stars of the Race" paint scheme and cheer Bell on for the win.
- Ace Pickleball Club, State-of-the-Art Pickleball Franchise Company, Expands with 32 New Locations Across the US
Ace Pickleball Club will make pickleball accessible to all through its streamlined membership pricing model – readily available premium courts, and numerous opportunities to learn, compete and socialize. Ace Pickleball Club will host an active schedule of clinics, leagues, camps, and tournaments.
- Wendy's Brings 'The Baconator' to NASCAR's First Ever Chicago Street Race Weekend
Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said, "Together with our friends at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Noah Gragson, we'll give NASCAR fans and the city of Chicago a taste of the best with the 'The Baconator.' Look out for No. 42 and you'll see a best-in-class driver, repping best-in-class bacon."
- REI Co-op expands e-bike efforts to support an emerging generation of cyclists, encourages alignment on access
"E-bikes are here to stay. They're fun, and make cycling possible for many people who may otherwise may not be able to bike for transportation or recreation," said Gautham Rao, divisional vice president for activity at the co-op. "They can help more riders overcome challenges presented by topography, trip distance, lack of time or physical limitations."
