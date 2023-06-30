Iconic Casual Dining Chain TGI Friday's Taps Crispin Porter + Bogusky, to Reclaim its Place in Culture with Big Idea Project

New creative partnership with Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network company demonstrates strength of enhanced integrated agency offering

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) Crispin Porter + Bogusky, a full-service global creative collective, announced today that casual dining restaurant chain TGI Friday's has selected the agency to reinvigorate the brand and reclaim its position in the market, and in culture with a new Big Idea project. CP+B is tasked with building the brand's next integrated creative platform to help drive relevance, creative breakthrough, and increased brand awareness across TGI Friday's expansive footprint, which includes 700 restaurants in 52 countries.

"TGI Fridays is an iconic brand that needs a modern comeback story. The Crispin team was the clear choice for us given the agency's strong reputation for breakthrough big idea campaign work, wealth of casual dining restaurant industry expertise, and strategic horsepower," said Tiffany Wilburn, VP of Marketing at TGI Friday's.

This new partnership is a direct result of the recent combination of four award-winning agencies - MMI, Vitro, and Observatory - coming together under the iconic CP+B banner and naming Maggie Malek President in North America just three months ago.

"Our team is buzzing about the creative possibilities with TGI Friday's. Not only that, but their trust in our new offering is a clear example that we are stronger together," said Malek. "TGI Friday's sought out simplicity, integration, and breakthrough creativity which Crispin can expertly deliver as a result of our expanded capabilities, and at a scale that rivals our competitors."

Since Global CEO Brad Simms took the role in August 2022, CP+B has added a suite of new client partners, including Dropbox, Old Dominion Freight Line, Plackers, Nasonex, bolstering its existing portfolio anchored by Buchanan's Scotch Whisky. Following the combination of four specialty agencies in April 2023, the new 300+ strong agency brings media, creator and digital at scale to those brands and opens new avenues of growth and integrated storytelling for the existing roster of brands, including Amazon, Marriott, Procter & Gamble, and 19 Crimes.

