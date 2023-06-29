Emotional Link LLC CEO Naoto Sato Interviews MIT Professor Hiroshi Ishii on "The Essence of Humanity Absent in AI"

TOKYO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional Link LLC, a business information dissemination company based in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, has released an interview article with Professor Hiroshi Ishii, Associate Director of MIT Media Laboratory, on "The Essence of 'What Only Humans Can Do' and the Vision to Envision in the Advancing AI Society." The article, which is available on the Emotional Link LLC website, delves into the essence of what AI cannot do and what only humans can do, including the creative abilities that are unique to humans, such as empathy, intuition, and imagination, and the importance of these qualities in a world of advancing AI technology, including the emergence of ChatGPT.

MIT Professor Hiroshi Ishii(Left) and Emotional Link LLC CEO, Naoto Sato(Right) (PRNewswire)

In the interview, Professor Ishii, who has numerous achievements in computer research, provides insights into the essential qualities that humans need to hone to remain human in an age of advancing AI technology. He emphasizes the importance of developing the abilities of originality, collaboration, and competition and provides a detailed explanation of the three powers that are essential for creating a strong vision. He also addresses the question of whether AI will take away human jobs and highlights the importance of education and training to prepare for the changing job landscape.

The interview article is a must-read for business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs who are seeking ways to survive in a future business society where the accelerated development of AI technology, including ChatGPT, is expected.

Hiroshi Ishii is an Associate Director of MIT Media Laboratory and the founder of the Tangible Media Group, which aims to make digital tangible by giving physical form to digital information and computation. For his work, he was awarded tenure from MIT in 2001 and elected to the CHI Academy in 2006. In 2019, he won the ACM SIGCHI Lifetime Research Award, and in 2022, he was named an ACM Fellow.

Naoto Sato is the CEO of Emotional Link LLC. After graduating from Keio University's Faculty of Business and Commerce, he served as the head of sales offices at various locations nationwide in Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company. He achieved first place in Eastern Japan for quarterly sales in 2018 and first place nationwide in 2019. In 2021, he co-founded Emotional Link LLC.

For more information on Emotional Link LLC, please visit https://emotional-link.co.jp/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emotional Link LLC